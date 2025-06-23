New Story, A Leading Provider Of Special Education Services, Expands Its Impact In Ohio
Families, School Districts, and Community invited to Open House in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story Schools provides academic and therapeutic programming for students with autism, emotional support needs, and other learning differences. With a focus on academic, behavioral, and social growth, New Story partners closely with families and districts to support each student in reaching their full potential. New Story operates six locations in Ohio and is a designated nonpublic charter placement for students with special education needs. The expansion to Circleville allows New Story to serve significantly more students and families.
"This move to Circleville represents a new chapter for our school and the students we serve," said Dr. Jill Blanchard, Senior Vice President, New Story Ohio. "This community means a lot to me. My parents still live here and I attend church here, so it's important that this school truly serves and adds value to Circleville. I'm excited for the community to see the space and the positive impact it can have for local families."
New Story is excited to welcome families, educators, district partners, and community members to an Open House on Thursday, July 10, 2025, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. The event will be held at the school's new facility, located at 1421 N Court St, Circleville, OH. Open House attendees will be able to tour the newly renovated building, meet the staff, explore classroom spaces and common areas, and learn more about the individualized programs that support student success. The new campus includes 15 classrooms, an indoor gymnasium, cool-down rooms, a welcoming reception area, and three acres of outdoor space.
RSVP for the Open House here .
About New Story Schools
New Story Schools provides an environment where students with special needs receive personalized support to achieve their full potential. With a focus on academic, behavioral, and social growth, New Story Schools partners with families and school districts to offer specialized programs tailored to each student's unique needs. Through a team of dedicated educators and therapists, New Story Schools is committed to empowering students and fostering success in both school and life. New Story Schools is part of the New Story network of schools and services.
