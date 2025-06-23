CLOI, An Actively Managed ETF, Invests In Investment Grade CLO Tranches, Offering The Potential For Higher Income And More Attractive Total Return Opportunities

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VanEck today celebrates the three-year anniversary of the VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) , reinforcing its position as one of the top-performing and fastest-growing funds in the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) ETF space. Since its launch on June 23, 2022, CLOI has distinguished itself through consistent performance and disciplined risk management, culminating in more than $1 billion in assets under management-a reflection of growing investor trust in the strategy.

CLOI is actively managed by PineBridge Investments, benefiting from its decades of experience in the CLO market and deep expertise in structured credit and leveraged finance. CLOI is designed to provide risk-managed exposure to investment-grade CLO tranches, offering investors a differentiated source of yield, diversification benefits, and structural protections-all within a liquid, transparent, and operationally efficient ETF vehicle. Since inception, CLOI has delivered strong performance on both a relative and risk-adjusted basis versus its peers and other core fixed income asset classes, underscoring the value of PineBridge's security selection and disciplined oversight.

"CLOI's performance and growth over the last three years are a testament to PineBridge's active management and the value this strategy can offer to investors seeking to diversify beyond the AAA CLO space," said William Sokol, Director of Product Management at VanEck. "ETFs have opened the CLO market to all types of investors. As awareness of the asset class continues to grow, we believe CLOI's broad investment grade strategy and risk-managed approach will continue to stand out as a way for income investors to build stronger core bond portfolios, driven by compelling yields, diversification benefits and robust credit protections."

As demand for alternative income sources continues to rise, CLOI presents a distinctive opportunity for investors seeking to enhance income, manage duration risk, and access a segment of the market that remains underrepresented in traditional fixed income portfolios.

VanEck's leadership in CLO investing extends to the VanEck CLO AA-BB ETF (CLOB) , also sub-advised by PineBridge. The actively managed CLOB invests primarily in AA to BB rated tranches of CLOs of any maturity. Since its inception on September 24, 2024, CLOB has likewise delivered compelling risk-adjusted performance relative to its ETF peers.

In addition to CLOI and CLOB, VanEck offers a diverse lineup of income ETFs, including the VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) , which invests in U.S.-denominated floating rate notes issued by corporate issuers and rated investment grade.

VanEck provides regular updates and insights on CLOs and income investing strategies on its website . For more information on the VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI), please visit here .

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of May 31, 2025, VanEck managed approximately $124.5 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

About PineBridge Investments

PineBridge Investments is a private, global asset manager focused on active, high-conviction investing. We draw on the collective power of our experts in each discipline, market, and region of the world through an open culture of collaboration designed to identify the best ideas. Our mission is to exceed clients' expectations on every level, every day. As of 30 June 2024, the firm managed US$169.7 billion* across global asset classes for sophisticated investors around the world.

Important Disclosures

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

An investment in the VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (CLOB) and VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) may be subject to risks which include, but are not limited to, risks related to Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLO), debt securities, foreign currency, foreign securities, investment focus, newly-issued securities, extended settlement, affiliated fund investment, management and capital preservation, derivatives, currency management strategies, cash transactions, market, Sub-Adviser, operational, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, fund shares trading, premium/discount, liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified, seed investor, and new fund risks, all of which may adversely affect the Funds. Investments in debt securities may expose the Fund to other risks, such as risks related to liquidity, interest rate, floating rate obligations, credit, call, extension, high yield securities, income, valuation, privately-issued securities, covenant lite loans, default of the underlying asset and CLO manager risks, all of which may impact the Fund's performance. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous.

An investment in the VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) may be subject to risk which includes, among others, foreign securities, foreign currency, investing in Japanese and United Kingdom issuers, credit, interest rate, floating rate, floating rate LIBOR, restricted securities, financial, market, operational, sampling, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified and concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

