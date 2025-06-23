Dr. Francesco Marincola Named Chief Scientific Officer Of TAM Global
"We didn't just want a Chief Scientific Officer. We wanted the Chief Scientific Officer - someone who had shaped the field from the inside and wasn't afraid to disrupt the current model to build a better one", said Ed Clay , Co-Founder of TAM Global.
"Franco is that rare combination of visionary and builder. His science speaks for itself. Now we're giving him the tools, the team, and the freedom to translate that science faster and more effectively than any traditional institution would ever allow", Clay continued.
Dr. Marincola will lead TAM Global's scientific innovation initiatives, oversee clinical and translational research pipelines, guide cell manufacturing strategy, and help expand the company's rapidly growing platform in genomics, proteomics, digital pathology, artificial intelligence, and biologic therapeutics.
"I believe that TAM Global is the ideal environment to carry out the mission of translational medicine as it was intended - to shorten the distance between discovery and patient benefit. The infrastructure, the vision, and the velocity here are unlike anything I've seen in academic or commercial settings", said Dr. Marincola .
Dr. Marincola's appointment signals TAM Global's aggressive expansion across integrative cancer care, stem cell therapy, molecular diagnostics, and data-driven personalized medicine - all under one roof. With hospital infrastructure in Mexico and full in-house lab capabilities, TAM Global offers a model of healthcare that is both scientifically elite and radically patient-centered.
