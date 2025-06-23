Netherlands Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Grow At An AAGR Of 2.8% During 2026-2029, Supported By Investments In Industrial, Infrastructure, And Residential Sectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Netherlands Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added tooffering.The construction industry in the Netherlands is expected to expand in real terms by 1.7% in 2025, supported by rising spending in the non-residential construction sector, coupled with investment in manufacturing and transportation projects.

The Dutch construction industry is however expected to face headwinds in the short term due to rising construction costs and a decline in building permits. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the Land Registry, the housing cost for the existing houses increased by 10.9% year-on-year (YoY), in the first three months of 2025, followed by an annual growth of 8.7% in 2024.

In another setback to the industry's output, in March 2025, a Dutch construction company Bouwend Nederland reported that housing investment projects worth EUR138 billion ($150.4 billion) are on hold due to the nitrogen crisis. The industry's output in 2025 is also likely to be affected by uncertainty caused by the US trade war, which is likely to weigh on investor confidence and spending. The US's tariffs on European goods are also expected to negatively impact Dutch exports and business sentiment.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 2.8% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in the industrial, infrastructure, and residential sectors, coupled with the government's focus on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and becoming a net zero carbon emissions economy by 2050.

In line with this, in February 2025, the European Commission approved the second payment request of EUR1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) to the Netherlands under the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility, which is a part of the broader NextGenerationEU initiative. This second instalment of the Netherlands' EUR5.4 billion ($5.9 billion) recovery plan was granted after the country successfully met 15 milestones and six targets, including reforms in environmental taxation, investments in green hydrogen, and digitalization of healthcare systems.

The funding aims to support the Dutch economy transition toward a greener economy, construct 90,000 housing units by 2030, and develop the healthcare sector. Forecast period growth will also be supported by public and private sector investments in transport infrastructure and the automobile sector, aligning with the government's goal to achieve 100% zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) in new car sales by 2030. The government also plans to invest EUR25 billion ($26.5 billion) to build new roads by 2028.

Scope



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in the Netherlands, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900