TOMI Environmental Solutions Demonstrates Steramist Efficacy In Combatting Honeybee Colony Collapse

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced significant advancements in the fight against the devastating honeybee colony collapse.

In a collaborative study published on June 2, 2025, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), SteraMist® ionized hydrogen peroxide (iHP) was shown to significantly inactivate Deformed Wing Virus (DWV), a primary driver of colony loss, particularly DWV strains A and B. The paper,“Deformed wing virus of honeybees is inactivated by cold plasma ionized hydrogen peroxide,” highlights SteraMist's unique ability to reduce overt viral infection in hive substrates, offering a practical and non-toxic approach to protecting bee populations.

“Pollinators are essential to the strength and sustainability of our nation's food supply,” said Acting ARS Administrator Joon Park.“USDA scientists are actively advancing research into the major stressors affecting honeybee colonies, including new strategies to combat parasitic mites like Varroa, which remain a significant challenge to agricultural health. TOMI's SteraMist technology has demonstrated meaningful potential in this fight by effectively inactivating the Deformed Wing Virus, offering a promising tool to help protect honeybee populations.”

This scientific validation comes at a critical time. Commercial beekeepers across the U.S. have reported colony losses of up to 60% in early 2025 alone, representing an estimated $600 million in economic impact. DWV, largely spread by miticide-resistant Varroa destructor mites, has emerged as the leading cause of these collapses. On June 2, 2025, the USDA confirmed that viruses spread by these mites are the primary cause of the crisis.

Honeybees are essential pollinators, contributing $20–30 billion annually to the U.S. agricultural economy and $387 billion globally. The USDA and industry stakeholders continue to search for scalable, effective tools to mitigate this crisis. With SteraMist, TOMI is now positioned to play a key role in protecting global food security through environmental biosecurity.

"The economic and ecological impact of honeybee colony collapse cannot be overstated," said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. "We are immensely proud that SteraMist offers a proven, effective, and nontoxic solution to provide beekeepers with a powerful disinfection to safeguard their colonies and, by extension, our global food supply. We continue to advance our research and extend our outreach to master beekeepers.”

