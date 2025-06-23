Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade - 23 June 2025


2025-06-23 10:01:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from IDEX Biometrics ASA on 23 June 2025 regarding the issuance of shares. IDEX Biometrics ASA informs of a primary insider transaction as listed in the attached notification.

For further information contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ...

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 23 June 2025 at 15:55 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 2025-06-23 Annika Olsson notice

MENAFN23062025004107003653ID1109710777

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search