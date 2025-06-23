IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade - 23 June 2025
For further information contact:
Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322
E-mail: ...
About this notice:
This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 23 June 2025 at 15:55 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
-
2025-06-23 Annika Olsson notice
