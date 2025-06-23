Mizuho Americas Hires Yaron Kinar As Managing Director And Senior Equity Research Analyst Covering The Insurance Sector
Kinar has two decades of equity research experience in the insurance and financial sectors. He joins Mizuho from Jefferies, where he was lead Equity Research Analyst for North America P&C Insurance and Insurtech and named runner-up in the 2023-4 Institutional Investor (now Extel) All-America Research Team surveys.
"Yaron's reputation as an insightful and influential insurance industry equity analyst is a great addition to our team," said Featherston. "His extensive experience will greatly benefit our clients and Mizuho as a whole as we build out our coverage of the Financials sector."
Prior to Jefferies, he held lead analyst roles at Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, where he was recognized as an All-America Research Team survey Rising Star.
Kinar began his career in underwriting at AIG and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and an LL.B. from Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
About Mizuho Americas
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is one of the largest financial institutions in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2024. Mizuho's 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.
Mizuho Americas is a leading Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) that provides a full spectrum of client-driven solutions across strategic advisory, capital markets, corporate banking, and fixed income and equities sales & trading to corporate, government, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho enhanced its M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 4,000 professionals. For more information visit .
For inquiries, please contact:
Jim Gorman
Executive Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
