Introducing Canada's First National Portfolio Lending To Community Bond Issuers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE ANISHINAABEG PEOPLE, TORONTO (T'KARONTO), June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new private credit fund has been established with a $30 million target size and an investment focus on lending to issuers of community bonds across Canada. The fund is expected to formally launch with an anchor investment by Realize Capital Partners.

Weave Community Capital Fund LP (the Fund or Weave) is the first of its kind in Canada. It's designed to provide accredited investors exposure to loans provided to charities, nonprofits and cooperatives that are also issuing community bonds - as a way to both finance meaningful projects and inspire retail investment in issuers' community bond campaigns. Organizations issue community bonds to finance socially beneficial projects like affordable housing development, community-owned renewable energy infrastructure, the acquisition of arts and culture spaces, and more.

Community bonds are primarily targeted toward retail investors, or everyday members of communities who come together to finance meaningful projects. But increasingly, values-aligned institutional investors are interested in supporting this growing market - aligning their investments with their values, supporting the growth of a socially-conscious investment market, and crowding in retail investors in the process.

In particular, institutional and other accredited investors are interested in larger ticket sizes and diversified investments. That's where the Weave Community Capital Fund comes in, offering a fund that centralizes due diligence, allowing investors to support charities, nonprofits, and cooperatives across Canada with one investment in Weave.

Weave Community Capital Inc., the fund's general partner, was established by the team at Tapestry Community Capital, a non-profit supporting organizations through the process of issuing community bonds.

“Over our six years of working in community finance, we've heard from investors of all kinds looking for ways to move their money into alignment with their values - and not just to do less harm, but to do more real, tangible good in their communities. Community investment is the answer, and Weave will accelerate the growth of the market.” - Ryan Collins-Swartz, co-executive director of Tapestry Community Capital

Weave expects Realize Capital Partners to be its first and lead investor. Realize Capital Partners works to grow Canada's social finance sector and is one of three organizations chosen by the Government of Canada to distribute funds from the $755 million Social Finance Fund.

“Through Realize Fund I, we are excited to play a role as an anchor investor in the Weave Community Capital Fund. The Fund has the potential to accelerate the development of community-based investments across the country and in a variety of sectors ranging from affordable housing to the arts. Having seen many individual community bond offerings, we were excited by the innovative opportunity for a diversified vehicle to invest in this market while complementing individual, retail impact investors.” – Lars Boggild, Portfolio Manager, Realize Fund I

"To build Canada strong, we must invest in what matters most: Canadians. Investments in the Social Finance Fund are making a real difference by providing Canadians with equitable opportunities to launch and scale their mission-driven businesses, like Weave Community Capital Fund. In only two years, the Social Finance Fund has supported over 80 businesses, with investments totalling more than $250 million, and this is just the beginning.” - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Weave plans to close its first round of funding in July, with a second round to close out the $30 million target in fall 2025.

About Tapestry Community Capital

Tapestry supports nonprofits and cooperatives through the process of raising community bonds, financing affordable housing, community arts venues, community-owned renewable energy infrastructure, and more. Launched six years ago, to date Tapestry has helped issuers raise over $110 million from more than 4,000 community investors. Learn more at tapestrycapital.ca .

About Weave Community Capital

Weave Community Capital Inc., founded by the team behind Tapestry Community Capital, is the general partner of Weave Community Capital Fund LP. Learn more at .

About Realize Capital Partners

Realize Capital Partners is a fund-of-funds manager for the Government of Canada's Social Finance Fund, an initiative to strengthen social purpose organizations and accelerate the growth of Canada's social finance market. Realize Capital Partners is powered by impact investment management firm Rally Assets. Learn more at .

This press release is not, and under no circumstance is to be construed as an offering memorandum, an advertisement or a public offering of any securities described herein. Under no circumstances is this press release is to be construed as an offer to sell securities or the provision of advice in relation to any securities. Any offer or sale of any securities described in this press release will be made pursuant to through definitive legal documentation, which may differ from the information provided in this press release. No Canadian securities regulatory authority has reviewed or in any way passed upon the information contained in this press release or the merits of any securities described in this press release, and any representation to the contrary is an offence. The Fund is not subject to the same or similar regulatory requirements as mutual funds or other more regulated collective investment vehicles.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking Information in this press release include, without limitation, the size of the Fund, the investment from Realize Capital Partners, statements regarding the launch of the Fund, including the date of the first or any subsequent closings and the Fund's ability to identify opportunities for investment by the Fund. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Fund has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the availability of community bond and community loan opportunities for investment. While the Fund considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. All forward-looking information herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Fund disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The information herein is subject to change without notice, and while it is believed to be accurate as of the date presented, no representations or warranties are made regarding its completeness or accuracy.

