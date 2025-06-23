Minuteman Press Franchise In Plant City, FL Celebrates 20+ Years & Joins President's Club

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANT CITY, Fla., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike and Julie Arndt are the owners of Minuteman Press in Plant City, FL since November of 2004. Just after celebrating their 20year in business in Plant City, Mike and Julie hit another huge milestone for their business – joining the President's Club for achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2024. Mike shares,“The President's Club is a tremendous honor and accomplishment for us. From starting with zero customers to hitting over $1 million in sales in a small market, this achievement is a testament to hard work, persistence, and following the Minuteman Press franchise system.”









20 Years in Business & Counting

Mike continues,“The past 20 years has been a 'growing' experience – we've grown and evolved with changing technology, equipment, products, vendors, services, and client needs. One thing that has remained the same is the importance of building real community relationships. The client base we've built has been amazing and we want the business to continue growing for the next 20 years!”

When asked about his growth strategies, Mike says,“Client relationships, networking, and community involvement are all still very important to us especially when it comes to building lasting relationships. At the same time, I would say that the Internet Marketing Program has taken over as the number 1 way to generate leads and acquire new clients.”

Another key to success for Minuteman Press in Plant City is their ability to produce products and services their clients need. Mike shares,“We have a wide range of products that are equally in high demand as we continue to grow in all areas. Direct mail, apparel, multi-part forms, signs and banners, booklets, and marketing materials are the top products we produce on a daily basis.”

“Plant City, FL is best described as small but growing, with dedicated and loyal customers. I have been very active in the community with the Chamber of Commerce (Board Member & Chairman), Rotary Club, networking groups, and the Economic Development Council. Being active means I am consistently getting our name out there to remind people of our business, which leads to orders and repeat clients.” - Mike Arndt

Journey to Minuteman Press

Prior to joining the Minuteman Press family, Mike recalls,“I was in management with FedEx and was General Manager of a large water company. I got to a point where I knew I could operate my own business using my people and production management skills along with my logistics and business experience. When looking for a new opportunity, I looked at several options and Minuteman Press kept coming to the top of my list! The hours of operation, the ability to have family members involved, the reasonable financial investment, and the reputation and support of the Minuteman Press franchise all played key parts in my decision-making process.”

Mike adds,“The training and support from Minuteman Press has been fantastic since day one. I still remember the new owner training and how the training staff was professional, knowledgeable, and engaging as they provided us with so much valuable information. For over 20 years I've been in business, Minuteman Press has always been available, helpful, and knowledgeable. FLEX software, vendor vetting, and keeping us updated on new products and equipment have all been instrumental in driving our success without me having to do the research myself.”

Rewards & Advice for Others

Taking stock of his time as part of the Minuteman Press family, Mike reflects,“My biggest reward is growth in every sense of the word. Growing a business from $0 to $1 million has been a blessing, and not just because of the monetary achievement. I have gained so many good friends and relationships that I cherish along the way. I am grateful to the Minuteman Press family for all they have done for me over the years.”

Mike's advice for others is“to not give up and work the Minuteman Press system.” He adds,“Be open to trying new things, pay attention and listen to Minuteman Press, employees, customers, and the community for their needs and concerns.”

Mike concludes,“Keep up with changes in the industry. Realize that your employees are your greatest asset. Listen to them and do not take them for granted.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Plant City, FL, visit

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at