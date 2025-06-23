Questex's Fierce Pharma Unveils Powerhouse Conference Program For The Inaugural Fierce Pharma Week, Where Pharma's Future Takes Shape

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's fast-paced landscape, it's crucial to unite life sciences stakeholders to address industry challenges and exchange best practices. Questex's Fierce Pharma today unveils the conference program for the inaugural Fierce Pharma Week , the premier gathering for pharmaceutical industry leaders. Set to take place over four days, September 8-11 in Philadelphia, PA, Fierce Pharma Week brings together over 2,200 top executives, innovators and strategic decision-makers to explore the forces shaping the future of pharma. Register here .

The event will offer tailored content tracks and community zones dedicated to the Pharma Marketing, PR & Communications, Commercialization and Medical Affairs communities, enabling attendees to learn, network and engage across disciplines.

Curated by the award-winning Fierce Pharma team, the program is designed to tackle the most critical issues in cross-functional communication, go-to-market strategy, commercialization and customer engagement. With more than 190 sessions across multiple content tracks, Fierce Pharma Week features keynotes, panels, sessions and case studies with thought leaders from across the life sciences ecosystem. Over 400 industry thought leaders in the pharmaceutical industry will be speaking at the conference. Confirmed speakers include:



Wendy Cheung, VP, Pipeline Commercialization Strategy, AbbVie

Christine Akinc, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Brendan McEvoy, Head of External Communications, AstraZeneca

Paul Murasko, Head of Digital Innovation & Marketing Operations, Azurity Pharmaceuticals

Brian Hilberdink, President, U.S. Human Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim

Robert Allen, Executive Director, Omni-Channel Strategy (U.S. Oncology), Bristol Myers Squibb

Jessica Cairns, Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs Cell Therapy, Bristol Myers Squibb

Geoff Burkett, Chief Commercial Officer, Ensysce

Marisol Mendez Peron, SVP Global Communications & Corporate Affairs, Genmab

Erin Huffman, Senior Vice President – US Medical Affairs, GSK

Dheepa Chari, Vice President Head of Global Scientific Communications, GSK

Wendy Lund, Chief Client Officer, HEALTH@WPP

Lori Parisi, Vice President Hematology, Oncology Global Medical Affairs, Johnson & Johnson

Christine Miller, CEO, Melinta Therapeutics

Susan Hockfield, President Emerita, MIT – Professor of Neuroscience, Board of Directors for Pfizer

Victor Parada, Business Development Director, Health Brands Partnership Lead, NBCUniversal

Kelly Killoran Bensimon, Real Housewives of New York ; Hey Guys, Hey

Christina Chan, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Regeneron

Madelene Glomsten, Head of Digital Marketing, Sanofi US GenMeds

Anindita Sinha, VP of Commercial Operations, Shionogi

Abner Lobao, Vice President US Medical Affairs, Takeda Wael Alkhalil, Head of Patient Access Brand Strategy & Operations, Takeda

To explore the agenda, click here . View the speakers here . Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jennifer Woods, VP/Market Leader, Life Sciences/Healthcare Events said,“It's essential for life science companies to break down silos, understand the challenges and needs of their counterparts and collaborate across functional lines to tailor product development and fine tune medical and brand strategies that will ensure the success of their unique product. Our program reflects the energy, challenges and transformation happening across the industry. Fierce Pharma Week is more than an event-it's a platform for actionable dialogue and strategic insight.”

Highlights of Fierce Pharma Week



The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards honors the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies. The awards program celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference and meeting global health challenges. The Awards Gala takes place on September 10 at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown.

Third annual CINEHEALTH International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival takes place September 10.“ The CINEHEALTH Awards ” will be presented in the following categories: Feature Films, Short Films, Episodic Series, Social Media Shorts and Podcasts. The Awards program will be part of the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards ceremony.

Meet over 125 partners in the expanded Exhibit Hall where attendees can explore innovative solutions.

The Fierce Pharma Week App allows attendees to reach out, connect and book meetings with like-minded peers.

S potlight Stage is a must-see for every attendee to discover how industry partners can help solve real-world problems. With short presentations, Spotlight Stage speakers will offer deep dives into specific topics, product demos and introductions to new services. Attendees can participate in over a dozen experiential activations including a Headshot Lounge, a Puppy Park, Aura Readings, an Aromatherapy Bar and more.

About Fierce Pharma

Fierce Pharma is the go-to destination for the news and trends shaping the industry. Our focus daily is on news about approved drugs and every aspect of pharma's operations as well as the people who move pharma forward. Our coverage also feeds longer-form content, podcasts and events. In staying on top of the news, our journalists have developed a loyal audience. Critically, we explain the news-often complicated technology or business maneuvers-and put it in context that brings it home for our readers and listeners in their work lives.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

