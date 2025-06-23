AMMWEC Condemns Terrorist Attack On Syrian Church, Calls For Vigilance And Unity Against Terrorism

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC ) strongly condemns the brutal attack carried out against a Christian church in Damascus, Syria, which has claimed innocent lives and left many wounded.As an organization committed to upholding the dignity of all faiths and defending freedom of worship, we stand in solidarity with the Christian community in Syria and extend our deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones. We pray for a speedy recovery for those injured and healing for all affected by this senseless violence.Such acts of terror represent a flagrant assault on humanity and a betrayal of every moral, religious, and civil principle we hold dear. There is no justification for attacking people at prayer or desecrating sacred spaces - regardless of religion or creed.AMMWEC calls upon the international community, local authorities, and citizens everywhere to remain alert and to reject the hateful rhetoric and terrorist propaganda that fuel such atrocities. Our collective security depends on our shared courage to expose and isolate those who use religion as a cover for murder and division.At this critical time, we urge communities of all faiths to stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of peace, mutual respect, and the right of every human being to worship freely and safely.We send our heartfelt condolences to our brothers and sisters from the Greek Orthodox community.Contact:AMMWEC Communications OfficeEmail: ...Website:

