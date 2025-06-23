Texas Veterans Can Now Purchase And Improve Homes With One Loan

VALoansTexas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shirley Mueller is now highlighting expanded opportunities through VA renovation loans , offering Texas veterans a way to combine home purchase and improvement financing under one streamlined process. This specialized loan is available to eligible service members, veterans, and surviving spouses, offering comprehensive benefits for those seeking move-in-ready or fixer-upper properties.The VA renovation loan allows borrowers to finance both the cost of a home and essential repairs within a single mortgage, supporting accessibility upgrades, structural fixes, and energy-efficient enhancements. With eligibility tied to VA standards and a Certificate of Eligibility, the loan maintains core VA benefits like no down payment, no PMI, and competitive rates-based on the post-renovation value of the home.To ensure compliance and efficiency, veterans must work with licensed contractors and approved lenders. Shirley Mueller, Senior VP of Veteran Lending, brings over 20 years of dedicated experience in VA loans to this process. Her team supports every phase, from contractor coordination to project milestone disbursements.By integrating renovation costs upfront, veterans avoid the need for future equity loans and can improve living conditions from day one, making the VA renovation loan a practical and cost-effective option for qualifying homeowners.About Shirley Mueller:Shirley Mueller led by mortgage expert Shirley Mueller, is a trusted Texas resource for VA, FHA, and Texas Vet loans . With a reputation built on veteran-centered guidance and exceptional service, the team ensures military families access mortgage solutions that honor their service and secure their future.

Shirley Mueller

VALoansTexas

+1 888-788-4977

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.