Palmetto Moon Opens Doors At Silver Sands Premium Outlets On June 28

- John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto MoonDESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The wait is almost over! Palmetto Moon is thrilled to welcome the Destin community to its newest location at Silver Sands Premium Outlets (10562 Emerald Coast Pkwy W, Suite 135, Miramar Beach, FL 32550) with a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Palmetto Moon is known for its Southern charm, thoughtfully curated collections, and relentless customer service. The new store serves as a one-stop shop for apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories and more.Doors open at 10 a.m., kicking off a full-day event packed with fun. The first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler, while the party rolls on with a live DJ, Spin-to-Win prizes every 30 minutes, and hourly giveaways including a YETI Tundra Haul cooler. In the afternoon, guests can enjoy free sweet treats, surprise giveaways, and special promotions with Local Boy Outfitters from 2 to 5 p.m.For all the details and to RSVP, check out the official Facebook Event Page . Customers can follow along for sneak peeks, real-time updates, and countdowns leading up to the big day.Palmetto Moon is also celebrating its Palmetto Perks loyalty program during the grand opening. Customers who text PMOON49 to 578-277 will gain access to exclusive offers and be entered to win 1,000 Perks Points (a $75 value). One lucky shopper will be selected and notified by phone on June 25.The Destin store joins existing Palmetto Moon locations in Daytona Beach, Gainesville, and Jacksonville, and comes ahead of another exciting Florida opening in Panama City Beach, scheduled for July 26, 2025. With locations now in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi, Palmetto Moon continues to grow across the Southeast while staying grounded in its mission to celebrate local pride, deliver exceptional service, and create memorable in-store experiences.“Opening our 49th store in a vibrant community like Destin is a moment we're truly proud of,” added John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon.“The Florida Panhandle has the perfect blend of coastal energy and Southern hospitality, and Silver Sands Premium Outlets is an exciting place to plant new roots. We can't wait to meet our neighbors and celebrate this milestone together.”Inside, shoppers will discover a curated mix of popular brands and coastal lifestyle essentials-including YETI, Simply Southern, Stanley, Local Boy, Vineyard Vines, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, Hey Dude, and Chubbies - plus Florida Gators collegiate gear, locally inspired gifts, and exclusive Palmetto Moon styles and accessories.Palmetto Moon is now hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Destin store and offering a $300 sign-on bonus! New hires can start immediately and enjoy great perks-including a flexible schedule, 25% employee discount, competitive pay and more! To apply, visit:To stay up to date on the Destin Grand Opening and more, follow Palmetto Moon on social media:Instagram: @palmettomoonFacebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoononline

