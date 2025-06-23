Technology Turned Into Engine Of India's Growth Story In Last 11 Years: Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the past eleven years have seen science and technology playing a vital role in shaping India's global scientific discourse, so much so that it has become an engine of the country's growth story.

Addressing a joint press conference of all Science Ministries in the capital, the Union Minister for Science & Technology, as well as MoS in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said,“Over the last decade, India has not just participated but is shaping global scientific discourse. We are setting benchmarks for others to follow.”

He stated that India has moved from the sidelines to the centre stage of the global scientific ecosystem and also highlighted the milestones achieved in the past eleven years, under the Prime Minister's leadership.

He credited this change to pioneering reforms, citizen-centric innovation, and out-of-the-box decisions, such as the unlocking of space and nuclear sectors, initiated under PM Modi.

“The multiplier impact of these reforms is being seen across sectors, agriculture, education, disaster management, defence, governance, and even climate resilience,” the Minister said.

He further hailed India as the emerging global biotech destination, propelled by the BioE3 Policy, Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment.

He also spotlighted multiple groundbreaking innovations under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), including India's first indigenously developed DNA-based COVID vaccine. He also noted the successful clinical trials for haemophilia therapy, showcasing India's growing capabilities in advanced biomedical research.

Jitendra Singh also spoke about how the indigenously developed biotech kits will be used by astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for conducting experiments onboard the upcoming Axiom 4 Mission, marking another leap for Indian science into space biology.

He also announced that the Samudrayaan mission is on track and Matsya 6000, India's deep-sea exploration vehicle, is currently undergoing final safety checks.

He also informed the newsmen on how cutting-edge technologies were being leveraged to transform rural empowerment and governance.

He highlighted the use of drone and satellite mapping for the Soil Health Card and Swamitva Mission, which has empowered farmers by providing precise agricultural data, thereby minimising their dependence on revenue officials.