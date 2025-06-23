403
Türkiye Monitors Economic Impact of Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Finance Minister stated on Monday that the government is closely examining the wide-ranging consequences of rising geopolitical unrest on the country’s financial stability.
The authorities are assessing detailed possibilities and preparing accordingly.
Via a post on social media, Minister Simsek emphasized that "our institutions are ready to take the necessary measures quickly and decisively, in strong coordination, to maintain stability in the markets and the healthy functioning of our economy."
He reassured the public of the state's readiness to respond swiftly and firmly to any market disruption.
He also cautioned Turkish citizens against trusting "speculations made about the Turkish economy based on scenarios in case the Hormuz Strait is closed." These predictions, he implied, are not grounded in accurate analysis.
Simsek highlighted that, "with our program, we have significantly increased the resistance of our economy to shocks," suggesting that Türkiye’s current financial strategy has fortified its ability to withstand external pressures.
Additionally, he reiterated Türkiye's strong resolve to combat inflation, stating that the government "will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent disinflation," affirming a commitment to economic stability.
Tensions in the Middle East surged on June 13 after the Israeli military, with U.S. support, launched airstrikes targeting Iran. This led Iran to retaliate with its own missile attacks.
Israeli officials have reported that these Iranian strikes have caused at least 25 fatalities and left hundreds injured.
In contrast, the Iranian Health Ministry announced that more than 430 individuals have died and over 3,500 were wounded as a result of Israeli attacks.
