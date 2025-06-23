403
Türkiye Condemns Church Attack in Damascus
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Sunday strongly denounced a fatal assault on a church in Damascus.
Through a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, Ankara offered its sympathy to the relatives of the deceased and expressed hopes for a quick recovery for those injured in the incident.
“This attack aims to undermine efforts to establish stability and security in Syria and to disrupt social peace and harmony,” the ministry emphasized.
The statement further declared Türkiye’s confidence that the Syrian authorities and people would continue to uphold their cohesion and unity, and “resolutely” proceed with their “fight against the terrorist organizations” attempting to sow disorder in the country.
Ankara reaffirmed its commitment to support Syria, vowing to provide “all the necessary support” in its struggle.
According to Syria’s Health Ministry, the assailant, a suicide attacker affiliated with the ISIS (Daesh) militant group, began shooting inside the Mar Elias Church in eastern Damascus before detonating himself, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 individuals and leaving 52 others wounded.
This tragic event follows an announcement by Syria’s Interior Ministry on May 26, reporting the discovery of ISIS networks in the outskirts of Damascus.
During the operation, authorities claimed to have confiscated both light and medium-caliber weaponry.
Since the collapse of the Assad administration, Syrian security forces have continued their efforts to track down suspects accused of crimes, breaches of human rights, and acts tied to terrorism.
