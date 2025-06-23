403
Erdogan: Türkiye Pushes for Israel-Iran Conflict Resolution
(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized on Monday that Türkiye is actively striving to stop attacks by Israel and its allies targeting Iran from escalating into a far more serious crisis.
Speaking at a trade union gathering in Ankara, Erdogan underscored the critical nature of the situation, highlighting Türkiye's firm stance against any aggression that threatens regional stability.
He made it clear that Ankara does not tolerate violations of Iran’s sovereignty or actions that compromise the security of the wider region, regardless of the perpetrators involved. “No matter who they come from,” Erdogan stressed, Ankara consistently opposes such hostile acts.
“We clearly express our reaction,” he stated, reaffirming Turkey’s commitment to maintaining peace and preventing the conflict from spiraling out of control.
