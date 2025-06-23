US Bombs On Iranian Nuclear Sites
US President Donald Trump has announced to the world that the United States have dropped bombs on Iranian nuclear sites.
“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Mr Trump announced on Truth Social.
“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.
“All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this.
“NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
The U.S. Department of State had begun evacuating its citizens from Israel as the bombings began in Iran according to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.
Two flights have already left Tel Aviv to Athens with approximately 70 U.S. citizens, their accompanying immediate family members and lawful permanent residents, the State Department said.
“If you are a US citizen or Lawful Permanent Resident currently in Israel or the West Bank and seeking U.S. government assistance to depart, please complete this form so the Department of State can better assist you and provide you with timely updates,” Huckabee wrote on X“If you have only completed the crisis intake form, please do not fill it out again.” (Courtesy West Australian
