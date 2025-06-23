403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tesla Launches Paid "Robotaxi" Rides in Texas
(MENAFN) The American electric car producer Tesla has officially started offering "robotaxi" services in Texas, initiating what is expected to become a wide-reaching autonomous taxi network.
This milestone was revealed through online updates shared by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
According to videos shared on the platform X, a select group of specialists, social media personalities, and investors were given access to test the new driverless experience, paying for their journeys.
The footage confirmed that although the vehicles operated without a driver, a human safety supervisor was seated in the front passenger side during these initial trials.
This introduction into the autonomous taxi field reflects Tesla’s ambition to rival American and Chinese companies currently operating self-driving ride services, as the industry grows in popularity, a news agency reported.
In a post online, Musk referred to the launch as the "culmination of a decade of hard work," commending the internal teams responsible for Tesla’s artificial intelligence hardware and programs.
"Both the AI chip and software teams were built from scratch within Tesla," he emphasized.
Before Sunday’s demonstration, Musk announced that users would be charged "a $4.20 flat fee" to take a trip in a Tesla robotaxi.
Notably, the Cybercab—a high-tech vehicle design first presented at Tesla’s “We, Robot” showcase last October—has not yet been included in the small group of autonomous vehicles currently in operation.
Musk stated that the Cybercab is intended to become Tesla’s self-driving taxi model in the future.
This milestone was revealed through online updates shared by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
According to videos shared on the platform X, a select group of specialists, social media personalities, and investors were given access to test the new driverless experience, paying for their journeys.
The footage confirmed that although the vehicles operated without a driver, a human safety supervisor was seated in the front passenger side during these initial trials.
This introduction into the autonomous taxi field reflects Tesla’s ambition to rival American and Chinese companies currently operating self-driving ride services, as the industry grows in popularity, a news agency reported.
In a post online, Musk referred to the launch as the "culmination of a decade of hard work," commending the internal teams responsible for Tesla’s artificial intelligence hardware and programs.
"Both the AI chip and software teams were built from scratch within Tesla," he emphasized.
Before Sunday’s demonstration, Musk announced that users would be charged "a $4.20 flat fee" to take a trip in a Tesla robotaxi.
Notably, the Cybercab—a high-tech vehicle design first presented at Tesla’s “We, Robot” showcase last October—has not yet been included in the small group of autonomous vehicles currently in operation.
Musk stated that the Cybercab is intended to become Tesla’s self-driving taxi model in the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment