Bedrock's BR/USDT Pool Trading Volume Surpasses $13.2 Billion With Over 341,000 Traders In 5 Days

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedrock, the leading multi-asset restaking protocol in decentralized finance (DeFi) and part of GoldenBull Enterprise, has extended its highly successful BR/USDT trading fee rebate campaign on PancakeSwap. Originally scheduled to run from June 17 to June 22, 2025, the campaign has been extended to June 27, 2025 . The extension follows surging demand, record-breaking trading activity, and Bedrock's proactive steps to maintain liquidity stability.

In the first five days of the campaign, the BR/USDT pool attracted over 341,000 traders and processed more than $13.2 billion in volume. On-chain data also showed that the top 50 traders averaged $4.45 million each. These numbers showcase sustained engagement from the participants.

Since its inclusion in the Binance Alpha token list, the BR has quickly cemented its dominance within the Binance Alpha ecosystem. According to the latest data from Binance Alpha's Dune dashboard , BR accounts for more than 90% of total Alpha token trading volume.

To support sustained growth and ensure sufficient liquidity depth, Bedrock proactively injected additional liquidity into the BR/USDT pool on June 19 . The assets, sourced from its strategic reserve, were locked using a secure and transparent mechanism to reinforce pool stability and user confidence.

BR has demonstrated exceptional resilience amid broader market volatility, where Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins have shown downward pressure. This stability is supported by the community's strong demand and confidence in BR's utility, alongside active liquidity management by the Bedrock protocol.

"Our goal has always been to make BR a reliable and efficient asset for active traders and restakers," said Zhuling Chen, Core Contributor at Bedrock. "The traction we've seen-both in volume and user participation-shows clear product-market fit. Extending the campaign is a natural next step to continue rewarding users and supporting healthy market activity."

The BR/USDT pool on PancakeSwap currently applies a 0.01% trading fee. With Bedrock's trading fee rebate campaign, users can effectively bring this down to as low as 0.005% per trade.

On top of reduced fees, traders also earn double Binance Alpha Points during the campaign . Rebates are claimable daily on Bedrock's Airdrop page.

About Bedrock

Bedrock is the first multi-asset liquid restaking protocol, pioneering Bitcoin staking with uniBTC. As the leading BTC liquid staking token, uniBTC enables holders to earn rewards while maintaining liquidity, unlocking new yield opportunities in Bitcoin's $1T market. With a cutting-edge approach to BTCFi 2.0, Bedrock is redefining Bitcoin's role in DeFi, while integrating ETH and DePIN assets into a unified PoSL framework.

BR is the native utility and governance token of Bedrock, powering incentives, emissions, and staking across the PoSL ecosystem. It is also listed as one of Binance Alpha tokens.

