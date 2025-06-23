Innovative Apprenticeship Program At SRU Providing Solution For Teacher Shortage

$600,000 state grant will help infuse region's workforce with certified educators

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in teacher preparation in Pennsylvania, Slippery Rock University is launching a first-of-its-kind teacher apprenticeship program to address the state's critical teacher shortage. Funded by a transformative $600,000 state grant, SRU's new two-year apprenticeship program will pave the way for professionals working at five local school districts with personal support and $15,000 in tuition to help them earn full teacher certification and a master's degree.

Starting in Fall 2025, this program is tailored for individuals with bachelor's degrees who are working as long-term substitutes, emergency-certified teachers or paraprofessionals to provide a fast-track to success as teachers in hard-to-fill positions that require certifications in:



Grades 7-12 science,

Grades 7-12 mathematics, and Kindergarten to grade 12 special education.

Critical Need

The number of teacher certifications issued in Pennsylvania is down 67% since 2012-13, and the state is issuing nearly four times as many emergency permits as it did in 2010-11. To address the need for certified educators and to further develop the existing teacher workforce, Gov. Josh Shapiro and his administration has invested $7.76 million in teacher apprenticeship programs across the state, including $594,398 for SRU's program, as part of a grant program titled Supporting Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Programs in Pennsylvania .

Rock-Solid Choice

Internationally recognized for excellence by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, SRU is equipped with the resources and expertise to implement an apprenticeship program. Among the more than 100 institutions in the state with teacher-preparation degree programs, SRU continually ranks in the top three for having graduates who earn teacher certifications in Pennsylvania.

"SRU is the perfect choice because we're combining existing talent, resources, technology and motivated individuals to address an immediate need," said Keith Dils, dean of SRU's College of Education. "Schools need certified teachers and professionals who can obtain the required training to get those jobs without having to stop working to go to college. But ultimately, it's the students in the schools who benefit by having highly qualified teachers providing education that meets the state's highest standards."

Innovative Approach

SRU's apprenticeship model builds on the University's strong track record of preparing teachers where they are –– both in terms of existing experience levels and their physical locations. Although SRU has successfully implemented remote supervision software, online technical support and face-to-face coaching to prepare thousands of educators, the new apprenticeship program targets current employees who wish to become certified teachers in the following school districts:



Slippery Rock Area School District in Butler County.

Grove City Area School District in Mercer County.

Franklin Regional School District in Westmoreland County. Hampton Township School District in Allegheny County.

These schools were selected based on their existing structures and previous partnerships with SRU, but also on need: 261 teachers from the four counties left the profession in the 2023-24 school year.

"We are taking existing programs and infrastructures here at SRU and providing a new type of wraparound support," Dils said. "Becoming a teacher is a skill that requires coaching and feedback. That's the key. When you have somebody working and transitioning from a long-term sub or an emergency certified teacher to being fully certified, that requires a certain culture and support system to offer the personalized attention for working professionals. SRU can provide that with the help of this grant, but this program also aligns with our institutional mission to contribute to and enhance the region's workforce."

To implement the program, SRU is partnering with the National Center for the Apprenticeship Degree to offer on-the-job training under an earn-and-learn model that incorporates related technical instruction and mentorship to ensure participants receive high-quality preparation. Coupled with the existing online courses offered by SRU, apprentices will be provided with a pathway to certification and a master's degree without having to leave their jobs.

Financial and Personal Assistance

Through the state funding, SRU will support:



15 apprentices, each with up to $15,000 in tuition.

A combined 2,000 hours of supervised classroom experience,

Direct mentorship at their school from an assigned cooperating teacher who receives a stipend,

Asynchronous online coursework,

Virtual coaching and real-time, face-to-face feedback from an SRU faculty member who will be assigned to each apprentice, helping ensure they are meeting certification standards and to address areas of remediation.

Michael Panza, an SRU instructor of curriculum, instruction and educational leadership, will lead the program. Panza, who supervises student teachers at SRU, has more than 36 years of experience as a teacher and administrator in local school districts. The most sophisticated techniques and technologies, such as video analysis of teaching sessions, will be employed for the apprentices' greatest growth. .

SRU's Commitment

Recognized by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education as a "Professions-focused Undergraduate/Graduate-Doctorate Medium," SRU is committed to meeting the economic needs of students and the region's workforce. By providing a high-quality education at the lowest possible price, SRU prepares students with a comprehensive learning experience that helps them become engaged citizens and succeed in their lives and professional careers.

SRU offers more than 30 programs in education, from bachelor's and master's degrees to doctoral programs and specialized professional certificates.

More information about the education programs at SRU is available on the College of Education webpage . Interested applicants for the apprenticeship program at the five school districts should contact the College of Education at [email protected] or by calling 724.738.2007.

Caption: Fifteen apprentices in five local school districts will receive personalized support from SRU and up to $15,000 in tuition as part of the state-funded program.

SOURCE Slippery Rock University

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED