Guardian And Carrot Partner To Integrate Fertility Health And Family-Building Support Into Hospital Indemnity Insurance, Designed To Inspire Well-Being®

First-of-its-kind collaboration offers employees personalized guidance and comprehensive educational resources for support across all phases of life

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian ) has announced a new partnership with Carrot , the leading global fertility, family-building, and hormonal health platform.

With the collaboration, Guardian will provide access to fertility health and family-building services through Carrot as part of its recently enhanced hospital indemnity insurance policy . The collaboration makes Guardian the first carrier to integrate this offering directly into a hospital indemnity insurance product.

With Guardian's hospital indemnity insurance, employees can access Carrot to receive personalized guidance and comprehensive educational materials on pre-conception, maternity, fertility treatments, menopause, urology, and more. Offering features include:



Carrot Academy: Employees have access to a digital library of clinically reviewed and journey-specific content. Complex topics are broken down into easy-to-understand articles and videos as well as live, expert-led, and intimate group discussions to learn about specific topics in a confidential and supportive virtual environment.

Provider steerage: Carrot's Provider Finder gives employees access to 900+ vetted U.S. clinics specializing in fertility, urology, menopause, and more. In-the-moment guidance: Carrot Companions are available to chat with employees 24/7, providing personalized navigation and guidance tailored to an employee's individual needs and preferences. Employees can also join one-on-one virtual sessions with Carrot Experts, who provide guidance and support across a wide range of specialties, including fertility, family-building, emotional well-being, nutrition, lactation, parenting, hormonal health, and more.

According to Guardian internal data, while infertility can significantly impact an individual's mental, physical, and financial health, only about one in three working Americans say family-planning benefits are available through their employer. This includes 36% of men and 34% of women.

"Family-building and hormonal health are deeply personal for men and women alike, and having the right support can make all the difference," said Jessica Vanscavish, Head of Disability, Absence, Life, and Supplemental Health at Guardian. "With Carrot, we're making it easier for employees to access the resources they need to feel supported across mind, body, and wallet®, regardless of where they are in their family-building and fertility health journey."

"We're proud to partner with Guardian to expand access to critical fertility and family care support," said Tammy Sun, Founder and CEO of Carrot. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting individuals and families at every major moment of their lives. We are dedicated to ensuring that we fill care gaps, expand access, and improve outcomes for those on these critical-and too often overlooked-journeys."

Along with services from Carrot, Guardian's enhanced hospital indemnity insurance product features more than 20 new and innovative benefits. These include a maternity benefit payment to expecting parents at 36 weeks gestation, a newborn nursery care benefit, and caregiving support services through Wellthy .

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2025 dividend allocation of $1.6 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Carrot

Carrot is the leading global fertility, family-building, and hormonal health platform providing care for everyone, everywhere. Trusted by more than a thousand multinational employers, health plans, and health systems, Carrot's comprehensive clinical program delivers industry-leading cost savings for employers and award-winning experiences for millions of people worldwide. From maternity through menopause and pre-pregnancy through parenting, Carrot is dedicated to expanding access and improving outcomes. Carrot empowers members with compassionate, personalized, and inclusive support. Learn more at get-carrot.

