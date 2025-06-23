New Children's Book Explores Courage, Perseverance And Inspirational Tools For Problem Solving

Beebee and the Amazing Honeycake Rules

Beebee and the Amazing Honeycake Rules is a heartwarming tale of courage and values – complete with a bonus recipe to make your very own Hug-a-Mug Honeycake

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Briley & Baxter Publications is delighted to announce the release of Beebee and the Amazing Honeycake Rules, the second children's book by award-winning author Doreen Ludka Maulhardt . The book will be available July 1, 2025, on Amazon , Barnes & Noble and other major online retailers.

A follow-up to her critically praised debut The Baddest Dog in the Neighborhood, Maulhardt's newest story is adventurous, tender and inspirational. Beautifully illustrated by Maddy Moore and featuring a surprise Hug-a-Mug Honeycake recipe, Beebee and the Amazing Honeycake Rules is sure to become a staple in homes, classrooms and bedtime routines.

The book follows Beebee, a honeybee who, in her eagerness to gather a better supply of pollen for the hive, ignores her mother's warning and enters the forbidden greenhouse. Finding herself trapped inside, she encounters Bugzee, a hivemate who was reported as missing. Several failed attempts to break out lead Beebee and Bugzee to follow the cherished Honeycake Rules, helping them learn the importance of remaining calm and staying positive to find a way out and back home. The story gently reinforces emotional regulation, perseverance, and problem-solving in an uplifting, page-turning, and thought-provoking adventure.

“Beebee and Bugzee's journey is about learning to successfully maneuver through difficult and frightening challenges by applying positive, inspiring practices,” said Maulhardt.“I wanted to write a book that would help children see that they can persevere and succeed in spite of fear and failure - and wrap it all up in a delightful story that kids would enjoy, and adults would feel good about reading again and again."

With rich illustrations by Maddy Moore and thoughtful storytelling that speaks directly to a child's growing emotional world, Beebee and the Amazing Honeycake Rules is ideal for readers ages 3 to 7. The quick and easy bonus recipe invites readers to have fun making their own honeycakes.

Maulhardt's debut book, The Baddest Dog in the Neighborhood, earned acclaim for its meaningful approach to bullying and redemption, designed for early childhood. With this second title, she extends her gift for crafting stories that entertain while offering powerful teachable moments.

Whether you're growing a home library, gifting a new favorite to a young reader or looking for stories that nurture emotional intelligence, Beebee and the Amazing Honeycake Rules is a sweet adventure for young heroes and a must-have addition.

About the Author:

Doreen Ludka Maulhardt is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) and a recipient of their esteemed mentor award. She is the author of The Baddest Dog in the Neighborhood and is known for using storytelling to spark meaningful conversations with children. Fifty percent of her royalties are donated to dog rescue organizations. Doreen loves dogs, writing for children and eating chocolate – which she admits, brings out her only bullying tendencies!

About Briley & Baxter Publications:

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications, founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula, collaborates with authors across various genres including non-fiction, young adult, children's, science fiction, and more. Their books are available through major distributors like Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and others. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.

