CLAT-PG: Delhi HC Issues Notice On Plea Challenging 'Exorbitant' Confirmation Fee
A bench of Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta issued notices to the Consortium of National Law Universities, the Bar Council of India (BCI), the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other respondents, and sought their responses in the matter by July 2.
The plea filed by advocate Siddharth R. Gupta contended that "the arbitrary level of exorbitant fees" in the name of non-refundable confirmation fee at every round of the counselling was not only unreasonable, but also violated Articles 14, 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution.
It added that this non-refundable confirmation fee was being levied mechanically without even examining the suitability of a large number of candidates to bear the exorbitant expenditure of participating in the counselling and admission process.
As per the petition, the aforesaid“exorbitant fee” was also violative of the directions issued by the UGC since all the NLUs are bound by such directions under the provisions of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.
The petitioner Jatin Shrivastava, a successful candidate of CLAT-PG examination, who has achieved 474 rank in the recently revised results, claimed that he is entirely dependent on education loan for pursuing his LLM degree, which would be sanctioned only after the he gets admission in any NLU of his choice and even the loan installments will be transferable only to the NLU concerned and not to the CLAT Consortium.
As per the plea, despite financial distress in his family, the petitioner has deposited the requisite counselling fees of Rs 30,000, and he chose to espouse the cause on behalf of all such large number of candidates who may be facing financial adversities to pay the exorbitant fees of Rs 20,000-40,000 per round of counselling.
Earlier on June 20, the matter was mentioned before a Vacation Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, who directed listing it for hearing on Monday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment