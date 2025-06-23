Nagpur Hosts Successful U-15 National Wrestling Championship, Over 50 Wrestlers Disqualified For Overage

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, June 23 (IANS) The Under-15 National Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women Wrestling Championship concluded successfully at Nagpur, marking a major step forward in grassroots wrestling development.

Organised by the Maharashtra Kustigiri Sangh under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the championship was held from June 20 to 22.

The championship, which featured intense action across 30 weight categories, was conducted in three disciplines - Free Style, Greco Roman Style, and Women's Wrestling. On the opening day, bouts were held in 10 Free Style and 5 Women's Wrestling categories. Day 2 saw competition in 10 Greco Roman and the remaining 5 Women's Wrestling categories, drawing large crowds and showcasing emerging talent from across the country.

In a significant move towards ensuring fairness, the WFI enforced strict verification of age documents in line with its zero-tolerance policy against age fraud. As a result, more than 50 wrestlers from states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Punjab were disqualified for being overage. The Federation's firm stance received widespread support from the wrestling community, further reinforcing the need for transparency in the sport.

A special highlight of the event was the doping awareness session conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) prior to the commencement of the bouts. The session was well-received and proved highly educational for the young athletes, many of whom were competing at the national level for the first time.

The event was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis whose presence inspired hundreds of young wrestlers. Accompanied by dignitaries from the wrestling fraternity and local administration, the Chief Minister's attendance also reflected the state's commitment to supporting the sport at the grassroots level.

The Wrestling Federation of India lauded the Maharashtra Kustigiri Sangh for its meticulous planning and seamless execution of the event. In its closing remarks, the WFI congratulated all participants for their spirited performances and reiterated its commitment to nurturing wrestling talent in a fair and merit-based environment.