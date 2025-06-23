403
Araghchi Visits Moscow to Meet Putin
(MENAFN) Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, traveled to Moscow on Sunday to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the recent military actions by Israel and the United States targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, as reported by a semi-official news agency.
Araghchi is scheduled to meet on Monday with President Putin and senior Russian officials to deliberate on both regional and global developments in the aftermath of the assaults.
Speaking in Istanbul on Saturday, the Iranian foreign minister stated that his trip to Russia was arranged as part of the ongoing “strategic partnership” between Tehran and Moscow.
US President Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that American forces had conducted airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear installations located in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
The US employed six bunker-penetrating bombs delivered by B-2 stealth aircraft to strike the Fordo site, while Natanz and Isfahan were hit by numerous cruise missiles launched from submarines.
These strikes represent the latest escalation in a series of US-supported Israeli military operations against Iran since June 13, which have led Iran to retaliate with counterattacks on Israeli territory.
According to Israeli officials, at least 25 people have lost their lives and several hundred have been injured due to Iranian missile strikes.
In contrast, Iran’s Health Ministry reported that 430 individuals have died and over 3,500 have sustained injuries as a result of Israel’s ongoing offensive.
