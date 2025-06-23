'Kuberaa' Movie Review: Engaging And Gripping, But Falls Short

It's always a delight when a star-led vehicle puts the director at its forefront. Especially if the stars in question are the heavyweights Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. When I saw Sekhar Kammula's credit right at the start, it felt like one of the most pleasing sights in Indian cinema, which is largely beholden to the star culture. And the director, known for the sugary hits Happy Days, Fidaa or Anand, doesn't disappoint here.

Kubera, in Indian mythology, stands for the god of wealth. Naturally, the movie is about the lure of lucre and how it affects humans. Part crime and slice of life drama, the movie rests on the shoulders of its three major protagonists, with the supporting cast pulling in their weight. The movie wastes no time in setting up its plot: a crony capitalist (Jim Sarbh) has set his sights on a massive oil discovery, with hefty kickbacks the need of the hour.

Recommended For You Asian Tour poised for thrilling second half as global talent takes center stage

In a delicious twist of irony, Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna), an upright former officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation, must act as a fixer. His transformation from Jekyll to Hyde is a hoot to watch and a masterclass in acting. He sulks, but knows what needs to be done. The movie, thankfully, dispenses with sermons and offers a brutal and unflinching portrayal of how the wheels of power get greased. Kuberaa's first half proceeds at breakneck speed, aided by taut editing and no songs to impede the narrative.

The introduction of Deva (Dhanush), a beggar outside the famed Tirupati temple, lends further impetus, as his world collides with that of Deepak's. At the meta level, Kuberaa feels like a commentary on India's many social divides. A lot of thought has certainly gone into the stirring dialogues (by Agoram Panneerselvam in Tamil).“You give us a rupee and we bow down with utmost respect. Yet, we remain invisible, don't we?” he says at a critical moment, and we the audience almost nod in agreement.

Dhanush puts on perhaps his career's best performance as someone from a strata that has no voice and security net to fall back on. In an eminently relatable role, he looks on haplessly at most people around him, be it his grandfather (K Bhagyaraj, in a small but memorable role), Sameera (Rashmika) and Deepak, almost mimicking his canine pet. Yet, he gets a meaty role that matches Nagarjuna line for line, scene for scene as they rack their brains and match their wits. Even when he gets into the“eat the rich” mode, a trope that's been done to death, his character feels fresh. From the henchman in Pudhupettai to the boy-next-door in Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush has explored characters of all hues. Yet, Kuberaa might occupy a special place in his filmography.

Mandanna's Sameera is a role that's feels like it has been written with ample thought. As a woman facing heartbreak and desperately trying to build her career in a metropolis, she brings some humour and gravitas into the proceedings. She's caught between two key characters, yet manages to slip in some impactful dialogues and make a solid impression.

Mumbai is the canvas for Kuberaa and doesn't feel out of place for a Tamil (or Telugu) film. Be it the tony areas of India's maximum city, historical monuments like Haji Ali or its seedy underbelly, the cinematography ensures you don't tear your eyes away from the screen. And let's not forget Devi Sri Prasad's score, which switches between soft melody and“let's rock the dance floor” modes effortlessly.

Yet, woes persist. Like a disciplined dieter who lets loose on a cheat day, Kuberaa falls flat towards the end. The finale feels rushed, as if like a boxer who trips over and fails to land the knock-out punch. For a movie that felt crisp for the majority of its run-time, one expected better than a plain vanilla resolution.

The transformation in conscience of a character could be spotted a mile away. And what was the need for the role of a pregnant woman, other than to gain sympathy?

Yes, Dhanush can sing well. He has been doing so since his 2012 breakout hit Why This Kolaveri Di (2012)? But did Kuberaa warrant the number Poi vaa nanba, especially when it was coasting towards a logical end?

Movie name: Kuberaa

Language: Tamil, Telugu

Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, K Bhagyaraj, Hareesh Peradi

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Now showing in: UAE cinemas