Ajman Announces Remote Work On Fridays, Cuts Weekly Office Hours For Govt Employees

Ajman announced a new summer work policy for government employees, introducing remote work on Fridays and shortened weekly office hours, effective from July 1 to August 22, 2025, on Monday.

All public sector employees will work remotely on Fridays, with weekday hours reduced by one hour. Employees will work from 7.30am to 2.30pm, Monday through Thursday. However, government entities have been directed to implement flexible internal arrangements to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential public services.

The summer working model in Ajman will remain in effect throughout the peak heat months, with further evaluations expected to determine the long-term impact and feasibility of similar initiatives in future seasons.

The new initiative, aimed at improving the quality of life for government employees, was approved by the Ajman Executive Council under the leadership of Crown Prince Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

Sheikh Ammar emphasised that the decision reflects the Ajman Government's commitment to creating a flexible, productive, and people-centric work environment. It would promote a healthier work-life balance, strengthen family ties, and support environmental sustainability, aligning with the UAE's wider 'Year of Community' goals.

The Human Resources Department of the emirate will oversee the implementation of the initiative, develop suitable operational models, and submit a comprehensive evaluation report by September 2025. This report will assess the impact on government performance, employee satisfaction, and community well-being.

The Ajman government's announcement follows Dubai's flexible working hour policy for public sector employees during the summer of 2025 . The initiative is set to begin on July 1 and run until September 12, 2025.

The temporary flexible working model will align with the official five-day working hours. Employees will be divided into two groups, with the first group expected to work eight hours from Monday to Thursday and enjoy Friday as a full holiday.

Some UAE companies have witnessed how adopting a four-day workweek can lead to higher productivity, reduced burnout, and improved employee retention. According to a private firm owner who has implemented the model for the past five years, the results have been overwhelmingly positive. She urged more businesses to embrace flexible work arrangements to support employee well-being and long-term success.