The New Terminal One At JFK And JCM Business Solutions Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Centralized Logistics Hub For Airport Terminal Deliveries

JAMAICA, N.Y., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport and JCM Business Solutions have announced a partnership to create the first JFK Airport terminal Consolidated Receiving and Distribution Center – a centralized logistics hub that will manage, screen, and coordinate all deliveries to the new terminal. Set to be operational by the end of 2025, the 83,500 square foot JCM Logistics Complex will ensure that goods entering the terminal are delivered securely, efficiently, and sustainably. The facility, expected to create 60 local jobs, will be critical to supporting operations of the new terminal, which will open in phases beginning in 2026.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Located adjacent to JFK Airport, the standalone JCM Logistics Complex will feature advanced capabilities including freezer, cooler, reverse logistics, and storage functions. All goods destined for the New Terminal One will be received, security-screened in full compliance with Transportation Security Administration and Port Authority protocols, before being sorted and consolidated for efficient redistribution. This innovative approach will eliminate third-party truck deliveries via the airfield, reducing traffic and congestion on both public roads and airside areas, while optimizing operational resources for the terminal.

"By partnering with JCM Business Solutions on this groundbreaking facility, we are delivering innovative logistics solutions that not only enhance operational excellence but also reinforce our commitment to local job creation and sustainability," said Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations, The New Terminal One. "This facility will help ensure that operations around the new terminal are as seamless and efficient as possible."

"Together with the New Terminal One, the JCM team is ready to deliver new supply chain management services with the signature customer service and operational integrity that drive optimal value to our clients. Our team of logistics and JFK operations professionals is supported by state-of-the-art technology and an exceptional facility. We are proud and excited to provide this ground-breaking service and confident that this solution will benefit the JFK community for years to come," said Judith E. Conlon, CEO, JCM Business Solutions.

The JCM Logistics Complex sets a new benchmark for last mile supply chain solutions at JFK, supporting the New Terminal One's goal to deliver seamless, secure, and sustainable airport terminal operations. Powered by cloud-hosted warehouse management systems and transportation management systems, the facility will enhance predictability and productivity by streamlining user interfaces in the consolidation and distribution process.

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases with full completion in 2030. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion in 2030, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

Established in 2009, JCM Business Solutions LLC (JCM) provides airport facility management and logistics services to large hub airports in the northeast region of the U.S. JCM's innovative and customer driven solutions deliver proven world-class services for airport operating partners and their passenger guest experience. The JCM Logistics Complex is the latest innovation introduced by the JCM team of airport specialists.

