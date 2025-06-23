Opengov Expands Reach, Strengthening Trust In Finance Departments For 103 Million People
"Public finance teams are under growing pressure to do more with less..."Post thi
"Public finance teams are under growing pressure to do more with less-and to do it faster, more transparently, and with fewer resources," said Zac Bookman, co-founder and CEO of OpenGov. "We're proud to support the leaders who are meeting challenges head-on with tools that make every dollar count."
By next year, more governments will be able to create GFOA award-winning budget books using the OpenGov Public Service Platform and transform their finance operations, including:
-
Managing funding lifecycles and automating compliance across multiple grant sources with Grants Management .
Planning and delivering capital projects on time and on budget with Capital Budgeting & Project Management.
Tracking strategic goals, linking spending to outcomes, and measuring real-time progress with Performance Management.
Creating timely, accurate reports that meet the highest standards for transparency and accountability with ACFR Reporting.
Running their budgeting processes end-to-end through the AI-driven, user-friendly Budgeting & Performance system.
Streamlining budgeting, procurement, accounting, and reporting in one connected system through the OpenGov ERP .
GFOA attendees can demo these solutions and learn how to create a GFOA award-winning budget book at the OpenGov booth (301). To learn more about OpenGov's Public Service Platform, visit: .
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. More than 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, permitting and licensing, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.
Learn more at OpenGov .
SOURCE OpenGov, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment