Opengov Expands Reach, Strengthening Trust In Finance Departments For 103 Million People

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Today, 103 million Americans live in communities where finance offices rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency. In the past year alone, 737 public agencies created GFOA award-winning budget books using OpenGov, underscoring the platform's role in modernizing financial management and building public trust. This ranges from Tampa, Florida , to Boulder County, Colorado , to Greenville, Texas , and countless cities and counties between. Fremont, Ohio , Pelham, Alabama , Groveland, Massachusetts , and many more are also turning to OpenGov to modernize operations.

"Public finance teams are under growing pressure to do more with less..."

Post thi

"Public finance teams are under growing pressure to do more with less-and to do it faster, more transparently, and with fewer resources," said Zac Bookman, co-founder and CEO of OpenGov. "We're proud to support the leaders who are meeting challenges head-on with tools that make every dollar count."

By next year, more governments will be able to create GFOA award-winning budget books using the OpenGov Public Service Platform and transform their finance operations, including:



Managing funding lifecycles and automating compliance across multiple grant sources with Grants Management .

Planning and delivering capital projects on time and on budget with Capital Budgeting & Project Management.

Tracking strategic goals, linking spending to outcomes, and measuring real-time progress with Performance Management.

Creating timely, accurate reports that meet the highest standards for transparency and accountability with ACFR Reporting.

Running their budgeting processes end-to-end through the AI-driven, user-friendly Budgeting & Performance system. Streamlining budgeting, procurement, accounting, and reporting in one connected system through the OpenGov ERP .

GFOA attendees can demo these solutions and learn how to create a GFOA award-winning budget book at the OpenGov booth (301). To learn more about OpenGov's Public Service Platform, visit: .

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. More than 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, permitting and licensing, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.

Learn more at OpenGov .

SOURCE OpenGov, Inc.