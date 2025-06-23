Caterpillar Inc. To Host 2025 Investor Day Nov. 4
IRVING, Texas, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) will host its 2025 Investor Day Nov. 4, in the Dallas area, beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST. Chief Executive Officer Joe Creed and the Caterpillar executive leadership team will provide an update on strategic priorities and growth opportunities as the company embarks on the next 100 years. Additional details will be provided in the coming months.
The conference will be available through a live webcast: . A replay, along with supporting materials, will be made available following the event.
About Caterpillar
With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar or join the conversation on our social media channels at href="" rel="nofollow" com/en/news/social-medi .
