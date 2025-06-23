New Tactical Expo Day To Debut At Constellis Training Center
MOYOCK, N.C., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis will host its first Tactical Expo Day on September 4, 2025, at the Constellis Training Center (CTC) in Moyock, North Carolina. This exclusive, full-day event will bring professionals from the defense, law enforcement, and national security sectors for a hands-on, live-fire range experience centered on weapons, optics, accessories, and supporting technologies.
Held on CTC's 3,600-acre campus, Tactical Expo Day will feature structured live-fire ranges where attendees can evaluate firearms platforms, optics, suppressors, ammunition, and accessories in realistic, mission-driven scenarios. The event is designed to provide participants with access to the tools and technologies that shape tactical readiness today.
While the focus will be on firearms and gear, attendees will also see demonstrations of emerging systems including unmanned platforms, fire control technologies, K9 capabilities, and Constellis' Layered Extended Security Operations (LEXSO) platform.
"This event is built around what matters most to the people who show up every day ready to do the job," said Andrew Hartsog, Executive Vice President of Mission Support Services at Constellis. "Tactical Expo Day is where gear, training, and operational reality come together."
Advance registration is required and attendance is limited to qualified professionals from government and industry. For more information and to register, visit .
About Constellis
Constellis provides end-to-end training, risk management, and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in Herndon, Virginia, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include logistics and life support, technical services, contingency operations, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, K-9, emergency response, fleet maintenance, construction, background investigations, and tailored unique capabilities to support a wide variety of mission requirements. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.
