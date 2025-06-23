Major Shareholder Announcement

Per June 19, 2025, BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holding of shares to an equivalent of 23,343,678 shares, corresponding to 4.98% (previously 5.02%) of the total share capital attached to shares. The combined total of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments is 5.23% (previously 5.12%).

