Netanyahu Has “Interesting Intel” on Iran’s Enriched Uranium

2025-06-23 09:16:15
(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that he possesses “interesting intel” regarding the whereabouts of Iran’s enriched uranium.

This statement came shortly after American airstrikes targeted Iranian atomic installations located in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

While speaking to journalists during a press meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu disclosed that Israel knows where Iran’s 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent is located. However, he declined to elaborate on the specific details.

“We’ve been following that very closely. I can tell you that it’s an important component of a nuclear program. It’s not the sole component. It’s not a sufficient component. But it is an important component and we have interesting intel on that, which you will excuse me if I don’t share with you,” he remarked when questioned about the uranium’s location.

In addition, Netanyahu asserted that Iran’s subterranean Fordow facility sustained damage from Sunday’s U.S. assault, which reportedly involved bunker-penetrating explosives.

He added, however, that the full scale of the destruction remained uncertain.

