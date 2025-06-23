The Fort Ben Branch Of The Indianapolis Public Library Renews Certified Autism Centertm Status

The Fort Ben Branch became Indiana's first Certified Autism CenterTM public library when it opened in 2023.

- Gregory Hill, CEO of the Indianapolis Public Library

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) renews the Fort Ben Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library 's designation as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC). To maintain this certification, guest-facing staff at the library completed updated training to enhance their knowledge and learn best practices to support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. The Fort Ben Branch became the first public library in Indiana to become a Certified Autism CenterTM when it opened in 2023.

“The Indianapolis Public Library serves everyone-and that means not only creating a robust collection of relevant materials but also creating spaces where all people feel welcome and supported,” says Gregory Hill, CEO of the Indianapolis Public Library.“As the first library in Indiana to be recognized as a Certified Autism CenterTM, the response from our community has been deeply affirming. I'm grateful to our staff for their ongoing commitment to the training that helps us be a destination for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.”

Indianapolis City Councilor Ali Brown, who represents District 10 where the Fort Ben Branch is located, said that the branch embodies what public service should look like.

“The Fort Ben branch and its dedication to our community through its efforts to welcome and serve everyone is exactly what our community needs,” says Brown.“The commitment to creating an inclusive environment and community ripples through the district, city, and county. Autism is not something that will go away or that individuals will grow out of, and it's not something that needs to be cured. It's a different way of seeing the world. That's why a library is an amazing place. It helps us all see the world differently, through the lenses of so many authors and creators. We understand each other better when we can all come together. The Fort Ben Library should be commended and celebrated for their work.”

Shelby Peak, manager of the Fort Ben Branch, says the training opened the door to more candid conversations with her staff.

“Staff feel safe talking about their own sensory needs. This led to one of my staff members receiving their own autism diagnosis, which has led to them being more successful at work,” says Peak.“It has also created a more welcoming environment that draws patrons and volunteers to us. Library visitors have utilized our sensory kits and come from all around the city to us specifically because they know with our certification, we are a safe space for them.”

Fort Ben's Autism and Neurodiversity Collection has roughly doubled in size since the branch opened. The branch also hosts an annual Disability Resource Fair.

“Renewing the Certified Autism CenterTM designation is a testament to the dedication of Fort Ben Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library to create an environment where everyone feels welcome, included, and accommodated,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Indianapolis Public Library and seeing the ongoing impact this certification will have on their visitors.”

Sarah Tadsen, children's librarian at the Fort Ben Branch, reports that staff have increased their confidence in supporting neurodiverse visitors.

“People are often quick to think of kids with autism and what their needs might be, but I have also seen how much this training has been impactful for adults,” says Tadsen.“In addition, I was able to identify potential indicators of autism, seek diagnosis, and feel confident and supported by my coworkers after receiving my own autism diagnosis.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and

renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Fort Ben Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App , which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

###

About The Indianapolis Public Library

For more than 150 years, The Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) has continuously adapted and expanded to serve the evolving needs of our city and its residents. The Indianapolis Public Library strives to be indispensable to our growing number of visitors and stands as a vital public resource to our community. The Indianapolis Public Library has more than 280,000 cardholders and a total annual circulation of 8,737,602 at our 25 branch locations and bookmobile. More information at indypl.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and CertifiedAutismCenter – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.