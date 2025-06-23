VIEWPARK And Inspired Girl Set To Produce Documentary On Grunge Era

Slacker by Rob Janicke

VIEWPARK and Inspired Girl are excited to announce they have optioned Slacker by author and music historian Rob Janicke, for development as a documentary.

- VIEWPARK CEO, Krysanne Katsoolis.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VIEWPARK and Inspired Girl are excited to announce they have optioned Slacker : 1991, Teen Spirit Angst and the Generation it Created, the powerful and soul-stirring book by author and music historian Rob Janicke, for development as a documentary series. The project will be produced by both companies, with Krysanne Katsoolis, Jennifer Tuma- Young and Tara Fogarty-Graziano set to produce, alongside Janicke, who will also serve as host.

Published by Inspired Girl's imprint Inspired by You Books, Slacker dives deep into the rise of grunge music in the early 1990s-its cultural, psychological, and emotional resonance with an entire generation. Through personal memoir, musical history, powerful interviews, and poignant insight, Janicke, founder of Generation Riff, reveals how grunge gave a voice to the misunderstood, the angry, and the unseen. From the trauma of a childhood spent in therapy to the salvation found in a mixtape of gritty guitars and unfiltered truth, Slacker is more than a music chronicle-it is a generational heartbeat.

“Slacker is a moving, meaningful lens into why grunge mattered-not just musically, but emotionally and socially,” says VIEWPARK CEO Krysanne Katsoolis.“Rob's voice is authentic and vulnerable, and we're honored to partner with him to bring this electrifying story to the screen.”

“This story reflects the soul of a generation,” says Jennifer Tuma-Young, CEO of Inspired Girl.“Rob brings not just the music, but the emotion, the psychology, and the hope that came with it. This is the kind of story that truly matters. It is important not just for GenXers, but also for the generations of today and the future.”

“I wrote Slacker for the kids like me-those of us who felt invisible and found life in sound,” says author Rob Janicke.“Grunge didn't just speak to us-it saved us. This film is a tribute to the bands, the movement, and the millions of lives it touched.”

ABOUT VIEWPARK

VIEWPARK is a virtual studio with a global reach helmed by CEO Krysanne Katsoolis to finance, package and release film, series and short-form content utilizing and supported by cutting-edge technology. The VIEWPARK mandate is to produce and distribute quality curated content which is provocative, self-aware and also entertaining, and to develop and invest in proprietary media technology.

ABOUT INSPIRED GIRL

Inspired Girl is a dynamic IP development company that creates content for books, television, film, live events, and communities. With a leadership team and advisory board of industry titans from powerhouse companies like Marvel Entertainment, Macmillan, CBS, and E! networks, Inspired Girl is committed to effecting significant positive change through the landscape of media.

Production timelines, casting, and additional details will be announced in the coming months.

Krysanne Katsoolis

VIEWPARK

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.