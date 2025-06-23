Sonakshi Sinha Wishes Hubby Zaheer Iqbal As They Celebrate 1 Year Of Marital Bliss
Giving a sneak peek into the first-anniversary celebration, Sonakshi posted some pictures of what seemed like a lovely date night on her official Instagram account.
Wishing her husband of 1 year and boyfriend of 8, the 'Dabangg' actress wrote, "Happy Anniversary husband of 1 year, and boyfriend of 8 - ILYSM i could burst...My Jaan @iamzahero."
Before this, Sonakshi complimented her in-laws saying that they are the best in the world.
She took to the stories section of her IG and dropped a lovely still of the couple's anniversary celebration at home. The snap showed Zaheer sitting in between pink, silver, and white balloons with the words,“We Love You”.
Revealing the reason for calling her in-laws the best, Sonakshi wrote,“Best in laws in the world. First, give me this guy... Then sooo much love.”
For the unaware, after being in a relationship for around 7 years, Sonakshi and Zaheer finally tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai. The lovebirds first met during a party hosted by Salman Khan.
Work-wise, Sonakshi will next be seen in“Nikita Roy”, which is directed by her brother Kussh Sinha.
During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sonakshi revealed how she reacts to the rumors of a strained relationship with her brothers, Luv and Kussh.
Speaking to IANS, Sonakshi shared,“Honestly, I don't dwell on it. I try not to give it too much thought.”
Talking about her experience shooting with her brother Kussh, Sonakshi disclosed that for her coming to the set means stepping into full work mode. "As soon as you come on set, you remember what you're there to do," she said.
Sonakshi further shared that during the shoot her focus used to be on supporting Kussh in his directorial debut.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment