Bihar: 3,700 Live Cartridges Seized In Kaimur, Two Smugglers Arrested
The arrested accused have been identified as Shatrughan Sharma (38), a resident of Auraiya district, Uttar Pradesh and Kumar Abhijit (25), a resident of Nalanda district, Bihar.
The duo was intercepted while travelling in a white Maruti Breeza on National Highway-19.
Initially, they tried to escape near the check-post despite being signalled to stop. The joint team chased briefly to nab them.
Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF), Kaimur District Police, and Nalanda Police conducted a thorough search.
“A total of 3,700 live cartridges were recovered, packed in 60 plastic bags,” said Hari Mohan Shukla, SP of Kaimur, during a press briefing on Monday.
The seized items included 2,950 brass-coloured 8 mm live cartridges in 60 packets and 750 brass-coloured 315-bore live cartridges in four packets.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was being transported from Kanpur (U.P.) to Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district.
Police sources confirmed that the accused were unable to produce any valid documents for the consignment.
Following their arrest, both were produced before a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.
“The swift and coordinated action of the STF and local police led to the successful seizure. So far, no criminal history has surfaced for the accused, but the father of Kumar Abhijeet is under scrutiny, as his name has appeared during the investigation,” SP Shukla added.
“We have registered an FIR under relevant BNS sections of the Arms Act in Mohania police station of Kaimur district,” Shukla said.
The police are now investigating the wider network and possible connections to illegal arms smuggling. More arrests are likely as the probe continues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment