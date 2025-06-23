UNRWA Warns Of Severe Financial Crisis Threatening Continuity Of Its Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that it is facing a severe financial crisis that threatens its ability to continue operating until the end of the current year.

UNRWA's media advisor, Adnan Abu Hasna, said in a press release that the financial shortfall is not confined to the Gaza Strip or the West Bank but extends across all UNRWA areas of operation, including Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and East Jerusalem. He revealed that the agency is currently grappling with a deficit of approximately USD 200 million.

Abu Hasna urged the international community to act swiftly to support the agency, emphasizing that this responsibility does not rest solely on UNRWA's shoulders, but is a collective obligation of all United Nations General Assembly member states.

He had previously raised the alarm by announcing that UNRWA's available funds would only cover operations until the end of June, calling for immediate financial assistance to sustain the agency's vital work.

UNRWA relies almost entirely on voluntary contributions from UN member states to fund its operations. The agency plays a critical role in providing essential services to millions of Palestinian refugees, including education, healthcare, relief assistance, infrastructure development, camp improvements, community support programs, microfinance services, and emergency humanitarian aid, particularly during times of conflict.