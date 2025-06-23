Ministry Arrests Violator For Throwing Waste In Undesignated Places

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), represented by the Wildlife Protection Department, carried out an expanded inspection campaign in the Al-Afja area, which resulted in the arrest of a violator while throwing waste in undesignated places, causing damage to the environment.

The Ministry's patrols took the necessary legal measures against the violator in accordance with the applicable regulations. The Ministry also stressed the importance of adhering to environmental laws and preserving vegetation to ensure the sustainability of natural resources.