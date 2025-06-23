403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India Celebrated 11Th International Day Of Yoga
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, 2025, with enthusiasm and wide participation across the country. This year's celebration was held under the inspiring global theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', echoing the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make the whole world healthy through Yoga.
A grand event was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, which witnessed energetic participation from over 2,000 Members and CA Students. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of Shri Vijender Gupta, Hon'ble Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly as the Chief Guest along with Shri Raja Iqbal Singh, Hon'ble Mayor, MCD, Delhi; Shri Sandeep Kapoor, Hon'ble Councillor & Ex-Chairman, Standing Committee and Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor, AAFT University of Media & Arts in presence of CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI and CA. Prasanna Kumar D, Vice President, ICAI along with Central and Regional Council Members. The mega celebration was followed by a Health & Wellness Session conducted by yoga science master Shri Acharya Umang Tyagi.
On this occasion, Shri Vijender Gupta, Hon'ble Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly said, "Yoga teaches us harmony, focus and strength, qualities that define not just healthy individuals, but also responsible professionals. Chartered Accountants are synonymous with trust and the force behind the country's financial integrity. As India charts its path to becoming a global economic leader, their role in building a transparent, accountable and prosperous nation is truly invaluable."
Shri Raja Iqbal Singh, Hon'ble Mayor, MCD said, "Yoga brings harmony to the body and mind and when we carry that spirit into our daily lives, we can do wonders for our communities. I call upon our Chartered Accountants to not just lead in finance, but also help us build a cleaner and healthier Delhi. Real change begins when professionals become partners in progress."
Shri Sandeep Kapoor, Hon'ble Councillor & Ex-Chairman, Standing Committee said, "Yoga is more than a practice, it's a way to centre ourselves, stay grounded, and lead with clarity. On this special day, I urge every professional to embrace yoga not just for personal well-being, but to bring greater focus and energy to building a better Delhi and a stronger India."
On this occasion, CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI said“Yoga is not just a one-day event; it is a way of life, it is a discipline, a mindset that promotes clarity, resilience and balance. As Chartered Accountants, when we embody these values, we become not just financial professionals but nation-builders, leading with integrity, composure and purpose in a world that increasingly demands both agility and accountability."
CA. Prasanna Kumar D, Vice President, ICAI said,“Yoga is not just an exercise, it's a way of life that nurtures balance, clarity and inner strength. On this International Yoga Day, it was truly heartening to see such esteemed leaders come together with the ICAI community to celebrate wellness and health. Their presence reaffirmed that in the midst of our demanding lives, taking a moment to connect with ourselves is both powerful and essential."
The event included live Yoga sessions conducted by expert Yog gurus by Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, meditation practices and wellness lecture by CA. Alekhya Shastri. The programme was streamed live across all ICAI Branches and Regional Councils pan India, ensuring widespread involvement of members and students aimed at enhancing the holistic well-being of Chartered Accountants for a healthier nation.
Simultaneously, series of impactful programmes focused on promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being along with Yoga Sessions were organised across all Regional Councils and Branches involving over 14.5 Lakh Members and Students to commemorate 11th International Yoga Day celebrations.
ICAI is committed towards the holistic well-being of Professionals and therefore this year, ICAI established a Committee on Promoting Work-Life Balance to support members, students, and employees in achieving holistic well-being, resulting in enhanced productivity and professional fulfilment. As part of its broader commitment to sustainable living, ICAI has also constituted a Group on Enabling Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), echoing the national movement towards environmentally responsible habits that align with the spirit of Yoga and well-being.
Through these comprehensive initiatives, ICAI remains committed to nurturing a healthier, more balanced, and environmentally conscious professional community.
About ICAI
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body set up by an Act of Parliament under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for the regulation and development of the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. The Institute functions under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. With over 14 Lakh Members and Students, today ICAI is the largest professional accountancy body in the world. ICAI has a wide network of 5 Regional Councils and 179 Branches within India and a global presence with 54 Overseas Chapters and 31 Representative Offices spanning 85 cities across 47 Countries worldwide.
A grand event was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, which witnessed energetic participation from over 2,000 Members and CA Students. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of Shri Vijender Gupta, Hon'ble Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly as the Chief Guest along with Shri Raja Iqbal Singh, Hon'ble Mayor, MCD, Delhi; Shri Sandeep Kapoor, Hon'ble Councillor & Ex-Chairman, Standing Committee and Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor, AAFT University of Media & Arts in presence of CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI and CA. Prasanna Kumar D, Vice President, ICAI along with Central and Regional Council Members. The mega celebration was followed by a Health & Wellness Session conducted by yoga science master Shri Acharya Umang Tyagi.
On this occasion, Shri Vijender Gupta, Hon'ble Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly said, "Yoga teaches us harmony, focus and strength, qualities that define not just healthy individuals, but also responsible professionals. Chartered Accountants are synonymous with trust and the force behind the country's financial integrity. As India charts its path to becoming a global economic leader, their role in building a transparent, accountable and prosperous nation is truly invaluable."
Shri Raja Iqbal Singh, Hon'ble Mayor, MCD said, "Yoga brings harmony to the body and mind and when we carry that spirit into our daily lives, we can do wonders for our communities. I call upon our Chartered Accountants to not just lead in finance, but also help us build a cleaner and healthier Delhi. Real change begins when professionals become partners in progress."
Shri Sandeep Kapoor, Hon'ble Councillor & Ex-Chairman, Standing Committee said, "Yoga is more than a practice, it's a way to centre ourselves, stay grounded, and lead with clarity. On this special day, I urge every professional to embrace yoga not just for personal well-being, but to bring greater focus and energy to building a better Delhi and a stronger India."
On this occasion, CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI said“Yoga is not just a one-day event; it is a way of life, it is a discipline, a mindset that promotes clarity, resilience and balance. As Chartered Accountants, when we embody these values, we become not just financial professionals but nation-builders, leading with integrity, composure and purpose in a world that increasingly demands both agility and accountability."
CA. Prasanna Kumar D, Vice President, ICAI said,“Yoga is not just an exercise, it's a way of life that nurtures balance, clarity and inner strength. On this International Yoga Day, it was truly heartening to see such esteemed leaders come together with the ICAI community to celebrate wellness and health. Their presence reaffirmed that in the midst of our demanding lives, taking a moment to connect with ourselves is both powerful and essential."
The event included live Yoga sessions conducted by expert Yog gurus by Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, meditation practices and wellness lecture by CA. Alekhya Shastri. The programme was streamed live across all ICAI Branches and Regional Councils pan India, ensuring widespread involvement of members and students aimed at enhancing the holistic well-being of Chartered Accountants for a healthier nation.
Simultaneously, series of impactful programmes focused on promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being along with Yoga Sessions were organised across all Regional Councils and Branches involving over 14.5 Lakh Members and Students to commemorate 11th International Yoga Day celebrations.
ICAI is committed towards the holistic well-being of Professionals and therefore this year, ICAI established a Committee on Promoting Work-Life Balance to support members, students, and employees in achieving holistic well-being, resulting in enhanced productivity and professional fulfilment. As part of its broader commitment to sustainable living, ICAI has also constituted a Group on Enabling Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), echoing the national movement towards environmentally responsible habits that align with the spirit of Yoga and well-being.
Through these comprehensive initiatives, ICAI remains committed to nurturing a healthier, more balanced, and environmentally conscious professional community.
About ICAI
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body set up by an Act of Parliament under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for the regulation and development of the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. The Institute functions under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. With over 14 Lakh Members and Students, today ICAI is the largest professional accountancy body in the world. ICAI has a wide network of 5 Regional Councils and 179 Branches within India and a global presence with 54 Overseas Chapters and 31 Representative Offices spanning 85 cities across 47 Countries worldwide.
Company :-Concept PR
User :- Shrasti Salgia
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment