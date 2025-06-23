Fastest-Growing Conveyancer: Conveyed Expands To Tasmania, Now Covering Four Australian States

MENAFN - GetNews)



Conveyed has expanded to Tasmania, now serving four Australian states with its award-winning conveyancing. Led by Melissa Barlas, the firm is known for handling complex property transactions with speed, precision and full legal compliance. Clients across the country trust Conveyed for fast settlements, fixed fees, and expert oversight.

Australia - June 23, 2025 - Conveyed has officially launched in Tasmania, extending operations into a fourth state and marking another step in its fast national growth. Known for clean settlements, clear pricing and consistent delivery, the firm already serves thousands of buyers and sellers across Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

The move gives Tasmanian clients access to what many in the industry consider the safest pair of hands in Australian conveyancing. For first home buyers, in particular, the timing could not be better.

Melissa Barlas remains at the centre of every move

At the heart of the business is Melissa Barlas, founder and practicing conveyancer. Unlike firms that rely on rotating staff or external contractors, Conveyed is still run by the same team that built its reputation from the ground up.

Melissa and her senior staff continue to handle complex transactions directly-off-the-plan sales, title complications, multiple parties-files that demand legal skill and precise handling. That reputation is well known across Melbourne's inner and outer suburbs, where the firm first became a name agents were confident to refer and clients returned to repeatedly.

Clients know what they're getting-and what they won't get

Wherever Conveyed has opened, the same trend has followed. Clients move early to lock in availability. Agents shift their referrals overnight. Long-standing legal professionals-who've seen every type of conveyancing model-choose Conveyed when the job can't go sideways.

The model works because the firm stays narrow in focus, tight in execution, and transparent in cost. No follow-up bills, no avoidable delays, no handballing problems once settlement is done.

Conveyed is a fully licensed conveyancing firm operating across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania. The firm has received multiple industry recognitions and maintains a five-star client rating across each state it services.

