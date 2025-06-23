Silver Light Psychotherapy Launches New Online Hub For Mental Health Education And Awareness

MENAFN - GetNews)



"We built this platform to encourage curiosity, promote empathy, and reduce the stigma that often surrounds mental health challenges."Silver Light Psychotherapy has launched an online educational platform to expand access to mental health resources. Founded by Erika Silveira, the hub offers video courses, networking tools, and evidence-based content for both professionals and the public. The initiative aims to reduce stigma, foster community, and promote informed conversations around mental well-being through accessible, inclusive, and practical education.

Silver Light Psychotherapy, a growing presence in Canada's mental health care sector, has introduced a new digital platform aimed at expanding access to mental health education for both professionals and the public. The initiative, created under the leadership of founder Erika Silveira, represents a thoughtful shift toward combining therapeutic practice with accessible learning.

Silveira, a Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) with over a decade of experience, is currently pursuing her Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology at Yorkville University. She brings a strong blend of academic insight and clinical experience to the project and envisions the platform as an inclusive space where people can engage with important mental health topics in a meaningful way.

The online hub features a collection of video-based courses, professional learning tools, and community resources designed to serve a wide audience. These offerings include material on trauma-informed care, emotional regulation, and strategies for managing stress and burnout. Each course is grounded in current clinical research and presented in a format that is both engaging and accessible to learners at all levels.

"Informed dialogue is the foundation of mental wellness," Silveira said. "We built this platform to encourage curiosity, promote empathy, and reduce the stigma that often surrounds mental health challenges."

What sets this platform apart is its dual focus on education and connection. Alongside its curriculum, the site offers tools for networking and collaboration, allowing users to share experiences, insights, and support. This feature is designed to foster a sense of community and encourage ongoing engagement among professionals, students, and individuals with a personal interest in mental well-being.

The launch comes at a time when access to reliable mental health resources is more important than ever. Many individuals continue to experience emotional strain due to the pressures of daily life and the ongoing impact of global events. Silver Light's platform offers a timely and practical solution by providing trustworthy information outside of traditional clinical or academic settings.

Silveira's approach is grounded in compassion and a deep respect for diverse lived experiences. The platform is built with adaptability in mind and is designed to be inclusive of different learning styles, cultural backgrounds, and personal needs.

Silver Light Psychotherapy was founded with a focus on client-centered care. This latest development reflects the organization's commitment to expanding that vision through education. By offering resources that inform and empower, Silver Light aims to help individuals not only understand mental health more deeply but also engage with it more confidently.

As the need for accessible and accurate mental health information continues to grow, Silver Light's educational platform stands as a vital new resource. Through its thoughtful design and commitment to equity and clarity, the initiative is poised to make a lasting contribution to the broader conversation about mental health.