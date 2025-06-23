Gutterhawk Roofing And Gutter Specialists Celebrate Two Decades As Premier Roofing Company In Tallahassee

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The image is from GutterHawk Roofing & Gutter Specialists, Inc., showcasing a clean and professionally installed roofing and gutter system on a residential property. The well-ventilated roof and properly aligned gutters reflect the company's commitment to high-quality craftsmanship and weather protection in the Tallahassee area."GutterHawk Roofing and Gutter Specialists celebrates over 20 years of excellence in Tallahassee, offering comprehensive roofing and gutter services backed by dual contractor certifications, an experienced team, premium materials, and a proven track record of customer satisfaction with over 30,000 completed projects.

Tallahassee's construction industry recognizes a significant milestone as GutterHawk Roofing and Gutter Specialists marks over 20 years of exceptional service as a trusted roofing company in Tallahassee . Founded by Jared Reinstein in 2003, the company has evolved from a specialized gutter installation business into one of Florida's most respected full-service contractors, distinguished by dual certifications and comprehensive expertise in both residential and commercial projects.

The company's journey began in 1993 when Reinstein entered the seamless gutter industry, developing expertise that would later form the foundation for GutterHawk's reputation as Tallahassee's premier contractor. Through strategic expansion and an unwavering commitment to quality, GutterHawk Roofing and Gutter Specialists have completed over 30,000 projects, maintaining exceptional customer satisfaction ratings and building lasting relationships with more than 200 regional builders and contractors.

Dual Contractor Certifications Set Industry Standards

GutterHawk Roofing and Gutter Specialists distinguishes itself as one of the few companies in Florida holding both a Certified Building Contractor (CBC 1255295) and a Certified Roofing Contractor (CCC 1330971) license. This unique dual certification enables the company to handle structural work in-house during roof replacement projects, providing customers with streamlined service and cost-effective solutions that eliminate the need for multiple contractors.

The roofing company maintains additional certifications from industry leaders GAF and CertainTeed, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and artistry. These certifications demonstrate GutterHawk's commitment to professional excellence, providing customers with confidence in the durability and performance of our completed projects.

Jared Reinstein's extensive 29-year experience in the construction industry, combined with his Certified Building Contractor license obtained in 2003, positions GutterHawk Roofing and Gutter Specialists uniquely in the marketplace. The company's ability to address both structural concerns and roofing in Tallahassee demonstrates the value of comprehensive contractor qualifications for local property owners.

The roofing company's team includes experienced professionals with decades of combined expertise, ensuring every project receives knowledgeable oversight and skilled execution. This depth of experience enables GutterHawk to handle complex projects ranging from simple repairs to complete commercial reroofing installations throughout the region.

Comprehensive Service Portfolio Addresses Diverse Client Needs

GutterHawk Roofing and Gutter Specialists offer extensive services encompassing all aspects of roof and gutter maintenance, repair, and installation. The company specializes in metal roofing, shingle systems, flat roof installations, and seamless gutter solutions designed to withstand Florida's challenging climate conditions.

Residential services include complete roof replacements, emergency repairs, routine maintenance, and gutter installations that protect homes from water damage and structural issues. The roofing company utilizes premium materials, including CertainTeed shingles and advanced metal roofing systems, selected for their long-term performance in humid and storm-prone environments.

Commercial projects demonstrate GutterHawk's capability to handle large-scale installations and complex building requirements. The company's experience with over 200 regional builders and contractors validates its ability to meet demanding project timelines while maintaining quality standards that satisfy both commercial clients and residential customers seeking roofing in Tallahassee.

Maintenance services provided by this established roofing company help extend the roof's lifespan and prevent costly emergency repairs. Regular inspections and preventive care programs enable property owners to address minor issues before they develop into major problems requiring extensive repairs or complete replacements.

Advanced Materials and Technology Ensure Superior Performance

GutterHawk Roofing and Gutter Specialists prioritize the use of premium materials and advanced installation techniques to deliver lasting value for customers. The company's selection of CertainTeed shingles, metal roofing systems, and specialized flat roof materials ensures optimal performance in Florida's demanding weather conditions.

Quality control processes implemented throughout every project reflect GutterHawk's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The company's 10-year artistry warranty demonstrates confidence in both the materials and installation quality, providing customers with long-term protection for their investment in professional roofing services in Tallahassee.

Technology integration enhances project efficiency and customer communication, enabling GutterHawk Roofing and Gutter Specialists to provide accurate estimates, detailed project timelines, and regular progress updates. This technological approach streamlines the customer experience while maintaining the personal attention that defines the company's service philosophy.

Financing options, made possible through a partnership with Wisetack, enable customers to access up to $15,000 in flexible payment plans, including 0% APR options for qualifying applicants. These financing solutions make quality roofing projects accessible to a broader range of property owners seeking professional installation and repair services.

Experienced Team Delivers Consistent Excellence

The GutterHawk team includes seasoned professionals with specialized expertise in different aspects of roofing and gutter services. Amanda Mayo, Director of Operations since 2018, oversees daily operations and customer service, ensuring that every project receives the appropriate attention and coordination from initial consultation through to completion.

Mitch Prine serves as Lead Roof Estimator, bringing experience gained through advancement from helper to maintenance supervisor before reaching his current role. His comprehensive understanding of all aspects of roofing work enables him to assess projects accurately and realistically, as well as project timelines, helping customers plan effectively for their roofing projects in Tallahassee.

Thomas J. Bruns, Managing Director with 15 years of experience, focuses on customer satisfaction and quality assurance across all projects. His commitment to building strong client relationships reflects GutterHawk Roofing and Gutter Specialists' emphasis on long-term customer satisfaction rather than one-time transactions.

The company's approach to team development includes comprehensive training programs that ensure all technicians understand proper installation techniques, safety protocols, and customer service standards. This investment in employee development translates directly into superior project outcomes and customer experiences throughout the region.

Customer Satisfaction Drives Continued Growth

GutterHawk Roofing and Gutter Specialists has earned over 400 positive customer reviews, reflecting consistent delivery of quality artistry and professional service. The company's track record includes over 2,000 satisfied customers and the successful completion of diverse projects, ranging from residential repairs to large commercial installations.

Customer testimonials consistently highlight GutterHawk's reliability, high-quality artistry, and professional communication throughout the project completion process. The company's reputation for exceeding customer expectations has generated substantial referral business and repeat customers who trust GutterHawk for ongoing maintenance and future projects.

Free estimates and inspections enable property owners to understand their roofing needs without financial commitment, demonstrating GutterHawk's confidence in its ability to provide valuable solutions. This no-obligation approach reflects the company's customer-first philosophy and commitment to transparent business practices.

The roofing company's emphasis on treating every home "like it's our own" ensures attention to detail and quality standards that protect property values while enhancing curb appeal and functionality for customers throughout the service area.

Tallahassee's Trusted Choice for Excellence

GutterHawk Roofing and Gutter Specialists continue to serve Tallahassee and the surrounding Florida regions with the same commitment to quality and customer service that has defined the company for over two decades. The combination of dual contractor certifications, experienced team members, and premium materials positions GutterHawk as the preferred choice for property owners seeking reliable solutions.

Property owners interested in learning more about GutterHawk's services can contact the company at (850) 656-4295 or ... to schedule a free consultation and estimate. The company's locations at 5928 North Monroe Street and 3034 Shamrock St N provide convenient access for customers seeking professional roofing and gutter services throughout the region.