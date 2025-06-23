Aurié Luxe Co. Unveils 'Chandni Raatien' A Captivating New Perfume Inspired By Moonlit Memories

Aurié Luxe Co. Unveils 'Chandni Raatien' A Captivating New Perfume Inspired By Moonlit Memories
Available now ataurieluxeco/products/chandni-raatien , Chandni Raatien is an intimate olfactory experience inspired by the quiet power of moonlit nights and whispered memories under starlit skies. The fragrance opens with a delicate blend of white florals , drifts into warm amber and musk , and settles into a soft yet haunting vanilla-wood finish - romantic, grounded, and eternally graceful.
“This isn't just a fragrance. It's poetry in a bottle. Chandni Raatien is for those who cherish elegance, subtlety, and the power of scent to awaken memory,” said the Aurié Luxe Co. creative team.
A Natural Evolution of the Heritage Collection
Chandni Raatien joins the ranks of Aurié Luxe's celebrated Heritage Collection , an ongoing series that pays homage to the rich South Asian sensorial tradition.
Previous launches include:
-
Mehrbān – A warm and comforting scent evoking the sweetness of familial love and fresh-baked memories.
Naaz – A bold, spicy blend that captures the confidence and quiet power of feminine strength.
Zikr – Earthy and resinous, this candle celebrates mindfulness and grounding rituals passed through generations.
These handcrafted releases have garnered widespread praise from customers and creators alike for their storytelling, premium ingredients, and cultural reverence.
About Aurié Luxe Co.
Aurié Luxe Co. creates artisan candles, perfumes, and self-care luxuries rooted in ritual and design. With a focus on clean ingredients, sustainable practices, and poetic inspiration, Aurié is more than a brand - it's a celebration of memory, emotion, and artful living.
Experience the magic of Chandni Raatien today:
For media inquiries, collaborations, or interviews,
please contact:
Email: ...
Instagram: @aurieluxeco
