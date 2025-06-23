Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainians Purchase 'Backup' Housing In Safer Regions In Case Frontline Situation Worsens Expert

2025-06-23 09:08:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by President of the Association of Real Estate Professionals of Ukraine Olena Haidamakha in a commentary for Ukrinform's publication .

“Since recently, we have been observing the emergence of a new portrait of the buyer: people from Dnipro are buying [housing property] in Ivano-Frankivsk, closing their apartments and going back to Dnipro. In anticipation: if living there gets dangerous, they will at least be able to take their relatives to their own apartment,” Haidamakha explained.

In her words, such buyers are not planning to move immediately, but are instead willing to make a significant investment in a home that could remain vacant for months or years. This is a stark contrast to the traditional perception of real estate as a source of income or a place to live.

“Recently, we have received a request from a person who wants to purchase an apartment in Kyiv, in case it becomes completely dangerous in Zaporizhzhia,” Haidamakha added.

As noted by the expert, this trend creates additional demand for housing property in relatively safe regions, irrespective of the actual housing needs.

A reminder that, as of June 23, 2025, the average housing prices in Ukraine hit about USD 890 per square meter on the primary market and USD 1,025 per square meter on the secondary market.

