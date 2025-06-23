Sybiha, Spanish FM Discuss Boosting Ukraine's Air Defense And Military Capabilities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sybiha reported this on social media X , according to Ukrinform.

"I had a productive meeting with my Spanish friend José Manuel Albares on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels. We discussed further steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and military capabilities, as well as additional tools to increase substantially sanctions pressure on Russia to advance peace. This needs to be a month of increased pressure on the aggressor," said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

The foreign ministers of the two countries also focused on Ukraine's path to EU and NATO membership and coordinated their positions ahead of this week's summits.

“We both share the approach that security of Ukraine, Europe, and the transatlantic area is indivisible. I expressed sincere gratitude for Spain's unwavering comprehensive support for Ukraine and our people,” the post says.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is visiting the Belgian capital to participate in a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council at the invitation of EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas.

The NATO summit in The Hague will take place on June 24-25. Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that he had invited Ukraine to participate in this meeting.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha