President Zelensky Arrives In UK
“In London, the President of Ukraine will meet with King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the Speakers of both houses of Parliament - Lindsay Hoyle and Lord John McFall,” said Serhii Nykyforov.
According to the Spokesperson, the President will also meet with Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training in the UK and with representatives of think tanks.
“The main goal of the visit is to deepen defense cooperation,” Nykyforov noted.Read also: Sybiha, Lammy align positions ahead of NATO summit in Hague
As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the UK on March 1, 2025, when he held talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and met with King Charles III.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
