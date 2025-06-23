Situation In Pokrovsk Sector Reported By Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated during a TV broadcast by Major Viktor Trehubov, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, Ukrinform reports.

He also noted that Russian combat losses in the Pokrovsk sector have increased - from 600–700 to 700–800 personnel per day.

In the hottest Pokrovsk sector alone, 44 combat engagements took place over the past day. Additionally, the enemy was active in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Kupiansk, and Novopavlivka sectors.

“The enemy is actively operating in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Kupiansk sectors. And, of course, in Novopavlivka, where they continue trying to reach the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions,” said Trehubov.

He added that in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna (formerly Kharkiv) and Siversk sectors, the enemy is being eliminated by Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As Ukrinform reported, on June 22, there were 142 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, with the Pokrovsk sector being the most intense battlefield.