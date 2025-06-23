Russia's 'Constant Shelling' Tactic Disrupts Rescuers' Work SES
“We are constantly changing protocols to protect the lives and health of our rescuers. But I must say - the enemy doesn't rest either. They monitor our response and constantly apply new methods of attack. Russia keeps adopting new tactics to inflict as much damage as possible on civilians. Sometimes, we have to adapt our procedures, especially when residential buildings are hit and people need immediate help,” Vodolaha explained.
According to her, the aggressor state deliberately employs frequent shelling to hinder the start of rescue operations.
“It is extremely difficult to work. I think everyone has noticed that attacks now last a very long time: a missile strike, followed by a drone strike, and then another. This goes on for hours. Most likely, this is done to prevent rescuers from being able to begin work. But, as I mentioned, we are adapting. We still take the risk when lives are at stake,” she added.Read also: Death toll from Russia's combined attack on Kyiv rises to seven
As Ukrinform previously reported, during the night of June 23, Russian forces launched 368 aerial attacks on Ukraine. Kyiv was the main target of the strikes. According to latest reports, injury toll in the capital has risen to 34, with seven fatalities.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment