Russia's 'Constant Shelling' Tactic Disrupts Rescuers' Work SES

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Due to hours-long missile and drone attacks, Ukrainian rescue teams are forced to adjust their protocols for response and recovery efforts, said Svitlana Vodolaha, Spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), during a TV broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

“We are constantly changing protocols to protect the lives and health of our rescuers. But I must say - the enemy doesn't rest either. They monitor our response and constantly apply new methods of attack. Russia keeps adopting new tactics to inflict as much damage as possible on civilians. Sometimes, we have to adapt our procedures, especially when residential buildings are hit and people need immediate help,” Vodolaha explained.

According to her, the aggressor state deliberately employs frequent shelling to hinder the start of rescue operations.

“It is extremely difficult to work. I think everyone has noticed that attacks now last a very long time: a missile strike, followed by a drone strike, and then another. This goes on for hours. Most likely, this is done to prevent rescuers from being able to begin work. But, as I mentioned, we are adapting. We still take the risk when lives are at stake,” she added.

Death toll from Russia's combined attack onrises to seven

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the night of June 23, Russian forces launched 368 aerial attacks on Ukraine. Kyiv was the main target of the strikes. According to latest reports, injury toll in the capital has risen to 34, with seven fatalities.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine